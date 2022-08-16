Jason Momoa returns as Baba Voss, leader of the Alkenny tribe, in the third and final series of Apple TV+ drama See

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new season of See, the sci-fi drama about a group of humans who have lost their sense of sight, is coming to Apple TV+ on Friday 26 August.

The series, which stars Jason Momoa, is coming to its end – the new season is the third and final instalment of See.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about See season 3.

What is See season 3 about?

See is set in the far future, long after human beings have lost their sight, and society has reorganised into a more brutal, primitive state of warring tribes.

Season 3 picks up a year after the end of Season 2. Baba Voss defeated his brother Edo, saving the tribe, but entered a self-imposed exile in the forest.

As the official synopsis explains, though, “when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.”

Who stars in See season 3?

Jason Momoa in See season 3

Jason Momoa plays Baba Voss, leader of the Alkenny tribe. Momoa is no stranger to these big, taciturn leader type roles, and you might recognise him from previous appearances as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones or as Arthur Curry in Aquaman. He can next be seen as the villain in Fast and the Furious 10, and in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama Chief of War – which Momoa doesn’t just star in, but wrote as well.

Hera Hilmar plays Maghra Kane, wife of Baba Voss. Hilmar’s previous television roles include an appearance in anthology series The Romanoffs and a lead role in Da Vinci’s Demons, while in film Hilmar has appeared in Anna Karenina, The Oath, Mortal Engines, and Life in a Fishbowl.

Sylvia Hoeks plays the villainous Queen Sibeth Kane, leader of the Payan kingdom and ruthlessly opposed to anyone discussing sight. Hoeks is best known for appearing in The Girl in the Spider’s Web and Blade Runner 2049. She can next be seen playing Florence Nightingale in the Mary Seacole biopic Seacole.

They’re joined by Christian Camargo (Dexter), Archie Madekwe (Midsommar), Nesta Cooper (The Edge of Seventeen), Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow), Olivia Cheng (The Stand), Eden Epstein (Sweetbitter), Michael Raymond-James (Once Upon a Time), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water) and Trieste Kelly Dunn (Blindspot) amongst others.

Who writes and directs See season 3?

See was created by Steven Knight (creator of Peaky Blinders), who wrote much of the first season. Both the second and third season have been lead by showrunner Jonathan Tropper, writer of the novel (and subsequent film) This Is Where I Leave You, as well as showrunner behind the Bruce Lee inspired series Warrior.

Anders Engström, director of a number of Season 1 and 2 episodes, returns to direct each episode of See season 3. Engström directed a number of episodes of Taboo, the Tom Hardy-starring series from Steven Knight.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When is See season 3 being released?

The first episode of See season 3 is set to be released on Friday 26 August.

A new episode will air each week thereafter for the next eight weeks, with the series finale – and very last episode of See ever – airing on Friday 14 October.

How many episodes is See season 3?

There are eight episodes in See season 3, each around an hour long.

Will there be a See season 4?

No, there won’t be. Perhaps unfortunately for fans, See season 3 is set to be the conclusion to the sci-fi/fantasy saga – showrunner Jonathan Topper has described this “epic final chapter” as “a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story”, though, so that’s reassuring at least.

Why should I watch See season 3?