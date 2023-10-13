Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy went head to head in on of the biggest court case dubbed the Wagatha Christie' trial

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Disney+ has released the explosive new trailer for Coleen Rooney’s three-part documentary ‘Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story’ today (October 13) with the tagline "Think you’ve heard it all? Think again."

Coleen Rooney, 37, - who is married to football manager Wayne Rooney- is set to reveal all in the docuseries following the libel case against Rebekah Vardy that gripped the nation. The incredible story will be told through exclusive access to the woman at the heart of it all, alongside interviews with her family and legal team involved. Broadcaster Piers Morgan also features in the series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the new trailer Coleen Rooney explains how she had to set a trap to find out exactly who was sharing stories to the press. She explains “Don’t play games… with a girl who can play better.”

Back in 2022 Coleen nearly broke the internet when she shared a tweet naming Rebekah Vardy, 40 - wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy - as the person who had been reportedly leaking stories to The Sun newspaper. This led to the UK’s highest-profile High Court defamation case of recent years. Coleen was awarded £3 million in the libel case and reportedly signed a multi-million pound deal with Disney to tell her side of the story.

Is there a trailer for Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story?

You can watch the explosive new trailer Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story below.

When is Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story released?