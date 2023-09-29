Coleen Rooney is set to tell all in new Disney+ documentary The Real Wagatha Story coming this October

Disney has announced that the ‘Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story’ will be released this October. The three-part series gives exclusive access to Coleen Rooney, alongside interviews with family, friends and key players involved. She is set to set the record straight as to what really went on during the trial.

It was the biggest celebrity court case of the year in 2022 and was dubbed ‘Wagatha Christie’ The documentary will look at how Coleen Rooney - who is married to professional footballer Wayne Rooney - turned amateur detective to find out why private stories about herself and her family were appearing in the media.

Coleen was awarded $3 million in the libel case and reportedly signed a multi-million pound deal with Disney to tell her side of the story. The trial was also turned into a stage play and a two part Channel 4 documentary ‘Watch Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama’.

The WAG features on the digital front cover of the September issue of British Vogue magazine. Coleen was photographed wearing a Dior ‘detective style’ trench coat in front of Liverpool's famous Liver building.

What was the Wagatha Christie libel trial?

Coleen nearly broke the internet when she shared a Tweet naming Rebekah Vardy, 40, - wife of Leicester City F.C. Jaime Vardy - as the person who had been reportedly leaking stories to The Sun newspaper. This led to the UK’s highest-profile High Court defamation case of recent years.

Rebekah Vardy denied all allegations and sued Coleen Rooney in libel case. After a two week trial the judge ruled in favour of Coleen and dismissed the claims on the basis that Coleen’s claims that it was Rebekah leaking stories to the press were ‘substantially true.

Where can I watch the Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story?

The documentary will be available to watch on Disney+

When is the release date for Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story?