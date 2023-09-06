Disney+ is offering a 75% discount for new and returning subscribers this month

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Streaming giant Disney+, home to Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Walt Disney Studios films and TV shows, as well as much more content, is offering new and returning subscribers a major discount for a limited time this month/

Customers will be able to watch the latest movies and TV series from The Walt Disney Company, including the latest Star Wars series Ahsoka; the live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid; award-winning comedy-drama FX’s The Bear season two and crime caper Only Murders in the Building season three.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This limited time promotion also comes just in time for new premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. These include FX’s Welcome To Wrexham season two and The Kardashians season four, both landing on the site this month.

This is what you need to know about Disney+’s latest promotion and all the new content coming to the site in September and later this year.

Disney+ is offering a promotional offer for new subscribers

What is Disney’s September promo offer?

From today (6 September) until Wednesday 20 September, new and returning UK customers can subscribe to Disney+ for £1.99 a month for three months. This is a saving of £18 compared to the regular monthly subscription price over three months.

The usual subscription cost for Disney+ UK and Ireland customers in £7.99 a month. If users who take part in the offer decide to stay with Disney+ after the three month period, they will begin to pay the usual monthly subscription fee.

What new shows and films are coming to Disney+?

Justified: City Primeval - 6 September

Advertisement

Advertisement

Starring Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis and Boyd Holbrook. Raylan Givens left the hollers of Kentucky and is balancing life as a U.S. Marshal with being a part-time father. A chance encounter sends him to Detroit and on a collision course with a violent sociopath and a formidable defence attorney.

I Am Groot Season 2 - 6 September

This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face—or nose-to-nose—with new and colourful creatures and environments. Vin Diesel is back as the voice of Groot in five all-new shorts. Kirsten Lepore, writer/director of season one, returns in the same capacity for season two.

The Little Mermaid - 6 September

The live action remake reimagines the beloved story of Ariel, a curious mermaid who longs to experience life on land and, against her father's wishes, visits the surface. Ariel finds herself on an unexpected journey of self-discovery as she encounters a prince, a sea witch, and an incredible new world.

Welcome to Wrexham Season 2 - 13 September

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds run Wrexham Football Club as they try to create an underdog story that the world can root for from Hollywood to Wales, the docuseries tracks their crash course in ownership and the interwoven fates of a team and a town.

The second season of Welcome to Wrexham lands on Disney+ on 13 September

The Other Black Girl - 13 September

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella makes a shockingly sinister discovery and quickly spirals out of control. Starring Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Marrish. Executive Producers include actress Rashida Jones.

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory - 13 September

Bertie Gregory travels the world to show extraordinary animals' daily lives like never before. Armed with state-of-the-art tech, he and his team brave extreme conditions to reveal the challenges these animals endure. The series shows all the moments he and his team face while adapting to unpredictable wildlife in remote environments where filming rarely goes as planned.

Lang Lang Plays Disney - 15 September

World-renowned pianist Lang Lang and Disney’s most iconic music come together in this exclusive one night only concert at Royal Albert Hall. Through performance and documentary segments, the film opens an intimate window into his extraordinary musical journey, speaking to his love for Disney since his childhood in China.

No One Will Save You - 22 September

No One Will Save You introduces Brynn Adams, a creative and talented young woman who’s been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up, until she’s awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders.

This Fool Season 2 - 27 September

Advertisement

Advertisement

This Fool is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Central Los Angeles. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family.

The Kardashians Season 4 - Weekly from 28 September

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love and life in the spotlight.

The Kardashians season 4 lands on Disney+ this month

Loki Season 2 - 6 October (weekly release)

Marvel Studios’ first-ever second season of a series. It features Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, picking up immediately where Season one left off.

The Lions of Sicily - 25 October (first four episodes) 1 November (last four episodes)

Set between 1800 and 1861, the eight-part series follows the Florio family as brothers Paolo and Ignazio, two small spice merchants, escape from a Calabria stuck in the past – in search of social redemption. In Sicily they invent their future, turning a small, run-down shop into a flourishing business activity that young Vincenzo, with his revolutionary ideas, will transform into an economic empire.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story - Autumn 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uncovering one of the biggest tabloid news stories in Britain for the last decade, the three part series reveals how Coleen turned amateur online sleuth to find an explanation for why private stories concerning herself and her family continued to appear in the media.

Culprits - Autumn 2023

Culprits explores the law of unintended consequences, when a crew who have gone their separate ways following a high stakes robbery find themselves being targeted by a killer one-by-one. The series kicks off where most crime stories end. What happens after a heist, when the crew have gone their separate ways, and everything suddenly starts to go scarily wrong.

Brawn; The Impossible Formula 1 Story - 2023 TBC