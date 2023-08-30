Indy is on a final mission to make sure an old relic with the power to change history (the Antikythera mechanism, not Harrison Ford) stays out of the wrong hands in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The fifth Indiana Jones movie, and the last to feature Harrison Ford as the daredevil archaeologist, takes place in 1969 at the height of the Space Race.

Jones comes into contact with Nazi scientists now working with NASA to land men on the moon. Among them is an old foe who fought Indy during the Second World War over an ancient artefact.

If you thought the sudden appearance of aliens at the end of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was surreal, then buckle up because this time Indy is on a mission to stop a Nazi scientist from travelling back in time and changing the outcome of the Second World War.

The movie received a lot of hype ahead of its release, but failed to capitalise on the excitement, resulting in an estimated $100 million loss for Disney. But the film may get a second wind when it finally comes to streaming giant Disney+.

Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

When will Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny be on Disney+?

The first four Indiana Jones films are available to watch on Disney+ now, and fans of the franchise are eagerly awaiting the latest and likely final instalment to land on the streaming platform.

Disney-owned titles generally arrive on Disney+ three months after their initial cinematic release - as was the case with Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. As Dial of Destiny was released in cinemas on 28 June, we can expect it to come to the streamer in late September.

Disney+ tends to add major films on a Wednesday, so the best bet for when Dial of Destiny will arrive on the site is Wednesday 27 September.

Where can you watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny now?

Unfortunately, you can’t stream Dial of Destiny for free in the UK yet. You can buy the movie on Amazon and Microsoft from £9.99, and on the Sky Store from £13.99. It is not currently available to rent from any platforms in the UK.