This is the exact time new episodes of Star Wars series Ahsoka will be on Disney Plus

The latest live-action Star Wars TV series is almost upon us in the form of Ahsoka, which continues the story of fan-favourite character, Ahsoka Tano.

With The Mandalorian Season 3 firmly in the rear-view mirror, Star Wars fans are hoping the next Disney Plus series set in a galaxy far far away can scratch that sci-fi itch.

The only detail provided in the Ahsoka series synopsis provided by Disney is that "Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire."

However, it's generally accepted that Ahsoka will serve as a follow-up to the 2014 animated series Star Wars: Rebels, picking up where that series left off with Ahsoka on the hunt for a friend who had vanished.

But when exactly can you watch new episodes of the anticipated series? How many are there? And crucially, what time can you expect to see them pop up in your Disney Plus account? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Ahsoka: How many episodes are there?

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Season 2 (Credit: Lucasfilm)

There are eight episodes in total in the initial season of Ahsoka on Disney Plus.

When is Episode One available?

Excitingly, Ahsoka is kicking off with a double bill of sorts, with both episodes one at two being made available at the same time and on the same day.

When are new episodes released?

Much like the Star Wars series broadcast through Disney Plus in the past, each new episode of Ahsoka will be made available on Wednesdays between August 23 and October 4 2023.

Here is the full list of UK release dates for upcoming new episodes of Ahsoka on Disney Plus:

Episode One - August 23 2023

Episode Two - August 23 2023

Episode Three - August 30 2023

Episode Four - September 6 2023

Episode Five - September 13 2023

Episode Six - September 20 2023

Episode Seven - September 27 2023

Episode Eight - October 4 2023

What time are new Ashoka episodes available on Disney Plus?

While a Wednesday release date isn't unusual for Star Wars series on Disney Plus, the release times have actually been tinkered with slightly for Ahsoka.

Previous Star Wars series were always released at midnight on Wednesday on the East Coast of America, which equated to 8am on Wednesday mornings here in the UK.

However, for Ahsoka, Disney has decided to bring its release times forward slightly, and the series will be debuting new episodes in a more "primetime" slot - 6pm on Tuesday evenings on the East Coast.

An eight-hour time difference means the change won't actually affect which dates new episodes are made available here (it's still Wednesday for viewers on this side of the Atlantic), but they will be viewable slightly earlier.