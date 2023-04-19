Rosario Dawson returns as Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka, the next Star Wars TV show from Dave Filoni to hit Disney+

As The Mandalorian Season 3 comes to a close, Star Wars fans are already looking to the horizon for the next Disney+ series set in a galaxy far far away: Ahsoka.

The series, which comes from regular Star Wars director Dave Filoni, will continue the story of fan-favourite character Ahsoka Tano. It’s set to see the return of Rosario Dawson (Daredevil) as Ahsoka and Lars Mikkelsen (Sherlock) as Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ahsoka ahead of its release on Disney+.

What is Ahsoka about?

The official Disney+ synopsis for Ahsoka explains only that “Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire.”

It’s generally understood, though, that Ahsoka will act as a sequel to the 2014 animated series Star Wars: Rebels, picking up after the cliffhanger ending to that series and find Ahsoka searching for a now-missing friend.

Who stars in Ahsoka?

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian, lit by a campfire (Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Rosario Dawson plays Ahsoka Tano, former Jedi Padawan to Anakin Skywalker. You’ll recognise Dawson from recent television roles in Dopesick and Young Rock, or from appearing in films like Seven Pounds and Trance. You might also know her from Netflix’s Marvel series, most notably Daredevil and Luke Cage.

Lars Mikkelsen plays Grand Admiral Thrawn, a fearsome villain and a high-ranking official in the former Galactic Empire. In the UK, Mikkelsen is probably best known for playing Charles Augustus Magnussen in Sherlock, but you might also recognise him from The Killing or House of Cards. His brother is Mads Mikkelsen.

They’re joined by Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society) as young Mandalorian Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo) as Republic general Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson (Rome) as former Jedi Baylan Skoll, Genevieve O'Reilly (Andor) as senator Mon Mothma, and Eman Esfandi (King Richard) as missing Jedi Ezra Bridger. It’s also thought that Hayden Christensen might reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker.

Who writes and directs Ahsoka?

Dave Filoni, a one-time protege of George Lucas who now shepherds most of Lucasfilm’s creative output, is writing every episode of Ahsoka. He’s previously worked on The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Filoni is set to direct three episodes of Ahsoka, with the remaining episodes helmed by Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Steph Green (Watchmen), Jennifer Getzinger (Westworld), Geeta Patel (House of the Dragon), and Rick Famuyiwa (Dope).

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When is Ahsoka being released?

Ahsoka is set to be released on Disney+ in August 2023. We don’t have a more specific date just yet, and it could still move (as Andor did last year, from its August slot to mid September), but for now that’s what we know.

How many episodes will there be?

Ahsoka is an eight-part drama. We don’t quite know how long each episode will be, but assuming it follows a similar structure to previous Star Wars series from Dave Filoni episodes will likely run to around 30-50 minutes.

What other Star Wars series are in development?

Lots! Over the next few years, you can expect to see additional seasons of The Mandalorian and Andor, as well as the debut of new shows Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. We’ve got a full breakdown of the Lucasfilm television slate right here.

There’s also a number of movies in development, which again you can find a full breakdown of here. One of those movies is a big crossover piece, which will see Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett all intertwine.

Why should I watch Ahsoka?

