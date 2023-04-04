Everything you need to know about every upcoming Star Wars television series on Disney+, from Obi-Wan Kenobi to the recently announced Grammar Rodeo

Another brand-new Star Wars series is airing now, with new episodes of The Mandalrian Season 3 arriving on Disney+ every Wednesday.

The Mandalorian is just one in a long line of planned Star Wars series, though, with Disney+ planning an ambitious slate of programmes over the next couple of years.

Here’s everything you need to know about every upcoming Star Wars television series, from Star Wars: Visions to Andor Series 2 to the recently announced Skeleton Crew.

The Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian and his little buddy Baby Yoda (Credit: Lucasfilm)

What’s it about? The continuing adventures of the Mandalorian Din Djarin, reunited with his adopted child Baby Yoda (I refuse to call him Grogu) during The Book of Boba Fett.

Who’s involved? Pedro Pascal (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) plays the Mandalorian, with Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) anticipated to reappear as the villainous Moff Gideon too. Jon Favreau continues as executive producer.

When is it expected to release? Right now! The Mandalorian Season 3 finale is set to air on Wednesday 19 April, and a fourth series is also currently in development too.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Yoda with Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs, with their friends Nash and RJ-83 on planet Tenoo in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

What’s it about? Jedi younglings study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

Who’s involved? Michael Olson (Puppy Dog Pals) is showrunner and executive producer, alongside Elliot M. Bour (Elena of Avalor) as supervising director and co-producer

When is it being released? Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is being released on Wednesday 26 April 2023.

Star Wars: Visions Season 2

A heavily stylised, animated depiction of a Sith Lord (Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

What’s it about? Star Wars: Visions is an animated anthology, taking a more expressive and interpretive approach to the galaxy far, far away.

Who’s involved? While the first series was produced exclusively by anime heavyweights like Studio Trigger, Science SARU, and Kinema Citrus, Season 2 will broaden in scope, with contributions from animation studios El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea) Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D'art Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa).

When is it being released? The second series of Star Wars Visions will arrive on Disney+ around the world on Wednesday 4 May.

Ahsoka

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Season 2 (Credit: Lucasfilm)

What’s it about? Ahsoka Tano – a former Jedi Apprentice – has hinted at a search to find a missing Imperial Grand Admiral in her guest appearances on The Mandalorian, so it’s assumed that her series will be devoted to this search. It’s a continuation of a story from animated series Star Wars: Rebels, which saw Admiral Thrawn and Ahsoka’s friend Ezra disappear in a cliffhanger ending.

Who’s involved? Rosario Dawson (Daredevil) plays Ahsoka Tano in live-action, while Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society) will play Sabine Wren; Ema Esfandi (King Richard) will play Ezra Bridger. Ewan McGregor recently confirmed that his partner Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo) will appear in some capacity, and Dawson has hinted that Hayden Christensen will appear as Darth Vader. The series is being overseen by Dave Filoni, who works on a number of Star Wars series.

When is it expected to release? At some point in 2023.

The Acolyte

A logo for Star Wars: The Acolyte, as revealed at a Disney Investors Day upfronts presentation (Credit: Lucasfilm)

What’s it about? A “mystery thriller” set in the Renaissance era of the Galactic Republic, a hundred years before the events of The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte is a series that asks how the Sith managed to infiltrate the Senate without being noticed by the Jedi.

Who’s involved? Leslye Headland (co-creator of Russian Doll) is showrunning The Acolyte. As was long-rumoured before being officially confirmed by Lucasfilm, the series will star Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games, The Hate U Give) and Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game). They’re set to be joined by Jodie Turner-Smith (Anne Boleyn), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), and Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), though little is known about any of their characters.

When is it expected to release? There’s no official release date for The Acolyte yet, but it’s likely to be either late 2023 or early 2024.

Skeleton Crew

Martin Prince Jr, reaching out of a car window, in the classic Simpsons episode “Grammar Rodeo”. A subtitle reads: “How much farther to the Grammar Rodeo?” (Credit: Fox/Disney+)

What’s it about? The Star Wars series we know the least about, Skeleton Crew was recently described in a Vanity Fair article as “a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s”. A casting call has been put out for four children, around 11 to 12 years old. The working title Grammar Rodeo was a reference to a Simpsons episode in which Bart and friends steal a car and run away for a week.

Who’s involved? Jude Law (Gattaca, The Young Pope) will star in Skeleton Crew, though we don’t know in what capacity. Jon Watts – director of Marvel’s three Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland – is attached to develop Grammar Rodeo. Chris Ford, Watts’ co-writer on the Spider-Man movies, is also attached. It's also rumoured that Daniels Kwan and Scheinert of Everything Everywhere All At Once and David Lowery of The Green Knight will helm episodes too.

When is it expected to release? 2023 is all we know so far, though it’s presumably going to be in the latter part of the year (if not postponed to 2024).

Andor Season 2

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Rogue One (Credit: Lucasfilm)

What’s it about? A prequel to Rogue One, Andor is about the early days of the Rebellion as the Galactic Empire first took hold. Series 1 followed Cassian Andor across a year in his life as he was first radicalised against the Empire; Series 2 will chart the final four years of his life, showing how a relative nobody was eventually entrusted with the Rebellion’s most important mission.

Who’s involved? Diego Luna and Tony Gilroy are both returning, of course, but S2 will have three new directors attached: Ariel Kleiman (Yellowjackets), Janus Metz (True Detective, ZeroZeroZero), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (A Cop Movie).

When is it expected to release? According to showrunner Tony Gilroy, Andor S2 - assuming production and post-production unfold on broadly the same schedule as they did on Andor S1 - is likely to arrive in late summer/early Autumn 2024.

Lando

An image of Donald Glover as the young Lando Calrissian in Solo; an image of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian in The Rise of Skywalker (Credit: Lucasfilm)

What’s it about? A series focused on Lando Calrissian, Han Solo’s friend and rival from the original trilogy.

Who’s involved? Justin Simien, creator of Netflix’s Dear White People, is developing Lando as a miniseries. It’s unclear though if Donald Glover or Billy Dee Williams will appear in the series; in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Glover was non-committal about the series, suggesting it was one of several projects he may be working on.

When is it expected to release? Kathleen Kennedy recently said that there was “no movement” on starting production, saying that LucasFilm were waiting for Glover to be ready.

What about…?

Temuera Morrison stars alongside Ming-Na Wen in The Book of Boba Fett (Credit: Francois Duhamel/Lucasfilm)

The Book of Boba Fett Season 2

The Book of Boba Fett drew to a close on Disney+ early this year, to generally mixed-at-best reviews. While the finale hinted towards a possible second season, there’s been no official confirmation of a new season just yet.

Given that The Book of Boba Fett seemed to get bored of being about Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and switched focus to Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian towards the end, it’s possible we won’t see Boba Fett return in his own series, but recur throughout other Star Wars series as a guest star.

Rangers of the New Republic

First announced in December 2020, Rangers of the New Republic was developed as a spinoff of The Mandalorian, and it was expected that Gina Carano would reprise her Mandalorian role as Cara Dune.