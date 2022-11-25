Season 2 of Disney+ Star Wars and Rogue One prequel series Andor will see Diego Luna return in the role of Cassian Andor

A second season of Star Wars prequel series Andor, which follows the pilot Cassian Andor in the years before he became an instrumental member of the Rebel Alliance. The series is one of Disney+’s major new shows and adds to the Star Wars canon along with Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian.

The second season of Andor is already in production, but won’t be landing on Disney+ any time soon. This is what we know about the cast, plot, and release date of Andor season two:

Diego Luna Cassian Andor

How many episodes will there be in Andor season 2?

Like season one, the second season of Andor is slated to feature 12 episodes. Episodes are expected to be roughly 40 minutes each. The first three episodes of season one were released on the same day, with the remaining nine episodes being released weekly between September and November. It is not currently clear whether this will be repeated with the second season.

When is the release date of Andor season 2?

A specific release date for the second season has not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to land on Disney+ in autumn 2024, meaning that fans are in for an almost two year wait. The good news is that filming for season two is already underway - production began in November before the season one finale had been released.

Filming on season two is expected to last until August 2023 at which point the series will enter an extensive period of post-production which showrunner Tony Gilroy said would take about a year. In that case, the earliest that Andor season two is likely to arrive is September 2024.

Who will be in the cast of Andor season 2?

One thing we do know for certain is that Diego Luna will reprise his role as Cassian Andor - he is the show’s titular hero and also featured as Andor in the 2016 Star Wars spin-off film Rogue One, which takes place where the final season of Andor is expected to end.

Diego Luna will return in Andor season 2

Other cast members we expect to see in Andor season two include:

Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael

Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma

Denise Gough as Dedra Meero

Kyle Soller as Syril Karn

Alex Ferns as Sergeant Linus Mosk

Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen

Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha

Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz

Anton Lesser as Major Partagaz:

Dave Chapman as B2EMO

Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera

Doc Brown as Lieutenant Supervisor Blevin

Malcolm Sinclair as Colonel Wulff Yularen

Duncan Pow as Ruescott Melshi

Davo Sculdun: Richard Dillane

Lonni Jung: Robert Emms

What is the plot of Andor season 2?

Season two will take place a year after the events of the first season, and the 12 episode arc will cover four years of Andor’s life as he continues on his journey to becoming the rebel we first met in Rogue One. The season will feature time jumps like House of the Dragon, although cast members are not expected to change to account for these as the jumps will only be a year or so in length.

Specific plot points of the second season are currently being kept under wraps, but Gilroy told Rolling Stone: “The next four years are not about becoming a revolutionary. They’re about learning to be a leader and how difficult it is to put the alliance together and what happens to people who are the original gangsters versus the establishment and a lot of different other issues.”

Will there be a season 3 of Andor?

