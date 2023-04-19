The Mandalorian season 3 will not be the last time we see Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin and the much-loved Grogu as season four is in the works

Ever since it first dropped on Disney+ in 2019, The Mandalorian has become the flagship Star Wars show that has viewers’ eyes glued to the small screen each week. Season three has just drawn to a close, but will there be a season four?

Created by Jon Favreau, the Star Wars series follows Din Djarin - played by The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal - as he does his all to protect the force-sensitive Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda. Their father-son bond continues to grow episode by episode as they travel the galaxy, go on a number of exciting adventures and wage war against evil.

The Mandalorian season three saw the focus veer slightly away from Mando, as Disney+ subscribers have started to grow closer to characters such as Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze and Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga as they fight to take back their homeland of Mandalore.

Season three has also seen a number of unexpected big name cameos across its eight episodes, such as Jack Black, singer Lizzo and Christopher Lloyd. Unlike its two prior instalments, it has not been greatly received with a score of just 49% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here is everything you need to know about The Mandalorian season 4. Including whether or not it is happening, when it is expected to release on Disney+ and a summary of all the recent speculation.

Is there going to be a season 4 of The Mandalorian?

Even though an official announcement has not been made about the future of Disney’s flagship Star Wars television series, creator Jon Favreau has confirmed that he has written a fourth series.

The Mandalorian season 4 is in the works, it has been confirmed - Credit: Disney

In an interview with BFMTV, Favreau said: “Season four? Yeah I’ve written it already. We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story, so we had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and then slowly you just write each episode. So I was writing during post-production, because all of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.”

The Mandalorian season 4 release date

An exact date on when Star Wars fans can expect the next season of The Mandalorian to hit Disney+ remains unclear. The gap between the first two seasons was one year, while due to the Covid-19 pandemic the third season took three years, therefore season four of The Mandalorian could arrive as early as late-2024 around October or November, but this has not been confirmed.

The Mandalorian season 4 cast - who will star in the new season?

Pedro Pascal attends PaleyFest LA 2023 - "The Mandalorian" at Dolby Theatre

Given the events of The Mandalorian season three finale, Din Djarin and the now-named Din Grogu will live to fight another day after their battle to retake Mandalore. Expect to see much more of Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Emily Swallow as The Armourer and many more of the fan-favourite heroes.

Stars you should expect to not see again in the show are Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon, who was defeated by Mando and Grogu in an intense battle, and Tait Fletcher as Paz Vizsla, who died in the penultimate episode.

The Mandalorian season 4 plot - what could the story be for the new season?

The credits rolled on The Mandalorian season three with Din Djarin adopting Grogu as his son in order to make him a Mandalorian apprentice, as they settled down in a cabin on Nevarro gifted to them by Greef Karga. Mando said that he’s going to be “more selective” in the assignments that he takes on as he focuses on training the young one.

Aside from that, the slate for The Mandalorian season four is pretty clean and not much about its plot has been speculated. What is now known is that it will act as a build-up to Dave Filoni’s standalone Mando movie.

Detailing what plot threads could be explored in future instalments of the popular Star Wars show, Filoni spoke to Variety at Star Wars Celebration and said: “On a base level, I would just say the coming conflict, the growing idea that the empire wasn’t as defeated as a lot of people want to believe and that the remnant is out there. We saw that from the very beginning with The Mandalorian and how Gideon was plotting, there are always people that are willing to undermine something that the Republic is trying to build and put back on its feet.

“I grew up with a lot of stories in the expanding universe that were exploring what happened after Return of the Jedi. There has been this, for fans, idea that there was a new Republic and a remnant Empire and the conflict persisted after Return of the Jedi, even though the heroes won and were more in control.

