The Star Wars timeline is a complicated beast, even the movies are confusing - episode one is really the fourth film, and episode four is the first. There are sequels, prequels, and spin-offs, plus plenty of TV series as well.

We all know that Star Wars is set a long time ago in a galaxy far far away, but that information doesn’t exactly help when it comes to deciding how to tackle the franchise. In the Star Wars calendar, time is divided into BBY and ABY, in the same way that we have BC and AD.

BBY refers to a time before the Battle of Yavin, a major battle in the Galactic Civil War, in which the Rebel Alliance destroyed the Death Star - this is covered in the first Star Wars film, A New Hope.

ABY stands for after the Battle of Yavin, and follows the deaths of Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine and the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Since the original trilogy was released in the 1970s and ‘80s, the Star Wars universe has expanded greatly.

This is a guide to the order that the Star Wars films and TV shows were released in, and how to watch them in chronological order.

Star Wars films and TV shows in release date order

Episode IV – A New Hope 1977

Star Wars Holiday Special 1978

Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back 1980

Episode VI – Return of the Jedi 1983

Episode I – The Phantom Menace - 1999

Episode II – Attack of the Clones - 2002

Episode III – Revenge of the Sith - 2005

Star Wars: The Clone Wars 2008

The Clone Wars (seres) 2008-2020

Rebels (series) 2014-2018

Episode VII – The Force Awakens 2015

Rogue One 2016

Episode VIII – The Last Jedi 2017

Solo 2018

Resistance (series) 2018-2020

Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker 2019

The Mandalorian (series) 2019-present

The Bad Batch (series) 2021-2023

The Book of Boba Fett (series) 2021-present

Obi-Wan Kenobi (series) 2022

Andor (series) 2022-present

Season 3 of The Mandalorian comes to Disney+ in March

Star Wars films and TV shows in chronological order

The Phantom Menace - 32 BBY

Attack of the Clones - 22 BBY

The Clone Wars (movie) - 22 BBY

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (season 1-7) - 22-19 BBY

Revenge of the Sith - 19 BBY

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - 19 BBY

Solo - 13-10 BBY

Obi-Wan Kenobi - 9 BBY

Andor - 5-0 BBY

Rebels - 5-0 BBY

Rogue One - 0 BBY

A New Hope - 0-3 ABY

Star Wars Holiday Special - 3 ABY

The Empire Strikes Back - 3 ABY

Return of the Jedi - 4 ABY

The Mandalorian - 9 ABY

The Book of Boba Fett - 9 ABY

Resistance (season 1) - 34 ABY

The Force Awakens - 34 ABY

The Last Jedi - 34 ABY

Resistance (season 2) - 34-35 ABY

The Rise of Skywalker - 35 ABY

All of the above TV shows and films (excluding the Holiday Special which George Lucas would prefer is scrubbed from history) are available to watch on Disney+ now.

Upcoming Star Wars projects

There are several upcoming Star Wars projects on the way - these include season three of The Mandalorian which lands on Disney+ on Wedensday 1 March, Visions volume 2, Young Jedi Adventures, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew.