Disney Plus’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series picks up a decade on from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Disney Plus’s Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi launched last weekend with the first two episodes dropping on 27 May.

Star Wars fans have been highly anticipating the show, which reprises the roles of Obi-Wan Kenobi played by Ewan McGreggor and Anakin Skywalker who has turned into Darth Vader played by Hayden Christensen.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christensen, who took a break from acting after his role in Star Wars Episode Two and One, is happy to be back in Vader’s boots.

During a Disney press conference he explained: “This is a character that means so much to me, and to get to come back and do more with it was just a thrilling opportunity.”

Whilst fans got a glimpse of Vader at the end of episode two, they won’t hear his distinctive voice until episode three.

So, who will voice Darth Vader in the new series and could it be James Earl Jones?

Warning spoilers ahead

What is Obi-Wan Kenobi?

The Disney Plus series follows the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi a decade after Anakin joined the dark side in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, his hood pulled close to his face, staring to his right (Credit: Lucasfilm)

The limited series tells the story of what has happened to the former Jedi Master, who is living on Tatooine and guarding Anakin’s son Luke.

Kenobi is never far from danger as Jedi’s are currently being tracked down and hunted by the Sith Inquisitors.

Who voices Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

The role of Vader is usually played by two actors, with one as the body and the other as the voice.

James Earl Jones is the actor who has performed Vader’s distinctive voice in every Star Wars film.

The deep raspy voice has always been an integral role in the movie franchise: with this set to continue in the latest Kenobi series.

After much speculation, Jones was confirmed to be once again voicing the series villain.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement, with one tweeting: “VADER IS BACK! THE Darth Vader!!! Hayden Christensen & James Earl Jones!! Absolute goosebumps! This will be a day long remembered!”

Who is James Earl Jones?

Jones is a 91-year-old actor who found fame after starring as the voice of Darth Vader in the Stars Wars franchise and as Mufasa in the Lion King.

The 91-year-old actor is back as the voice of Darth Vader (Pic: Getty Images)

The actor was only paid $7,000 in 1977 to play the iconic voice that would change movie history.

In an interview with the American Film Institute he explained: “George wanted, pardon the expression, a dark voice.

“So he hires a guy born in Mississippi, raised in Michigan, who stutters. And that’s the voice. That’s me.

“I lucked out, from all these so-called handicaps, for a job that paid $7,000! And I thought that was good money. And I got to be a voice on a movie.”

Where can I watch Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a limited series that is available to watch on Disney Plus.

The series launched on 27 May, with the first two episodes released at the same time.