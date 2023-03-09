A new Google Easter Egg featuring The Mandalorian character Grogu, AKA Baby Yoda, was released ahead of the third season of the Disney+ Star Wars show

The third season of The Mandalorian landed on Disney+ this month, with fan favourites Din Djari and his tiny companion Grogu as they travel the galaxy stopping at different planets on the way, on their epic adventure.

The latest episode of The Mandalorian, The Mines of Mandalore, saw Grogu help to save Din’s life once again, and ended with the introduction of the legendary Star Wars creature the Mythosaur, which had never before featured on the screen.

Following the release of the series three premiere, Google decided to have some fun with fans of the show, adding an exciting Grogu Easter Egg to their homepage that can be uncovered by searching specifc words and phrases.

This is everything you need to know the Grogu Google Easter Egg and how to find it:

Who is Grogu in The Mandalorian?

Grogu, who is referred to by Star Wars fans as Baby Yoda, is a main character in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. The character is an infant creature of the same species as Jedi master Yoda, who features in the original and prequel Star Wars trilogies.

Screenshot of Grogu Google Easter Egg

In The Mandalorian, series protagonist Din Djari, played by Pedro Pascal, is charged with capturing Grogu but instead becomes his protector. Grogu appears in every series of The Mandalorian and it is revealed in the show that he was raised in a Jedi temple during the Clone Wars.

The character was created by Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau who wanted to explore Yoda’s species which is a source of great mystery in the Star Wars universe. Grogu is force-sensitive and has used the Force on several occasions during the series, often to protect Din.

Despite being known as Baby Yoda, Grogu is an entirely different character. The Mandalorian is set after the events of the original Star Wars trilogy, during which Yoda died, and before the sequel trilogy.

Grogu in The Mandalorian

What is the Grogu Google Easter Egg?

The Grogu Easter Egg sees an animated gif of Grogu appear at the bottom right of your laptop or phone screen when you search certain terms.

By clicking on the Grogu figure the character then raises his hand and uses the Force to pull down search results from the front page of Google, knocking them to the bottom of the screen.

The visual Easter Egg can be repeated until the entire front page of Google search results has been destroyed, with the blocks of results lying on top of each other in a jumble at the bottom of the page. Clicking on the figure once more restores the search results.

How do you find the Grogu Google Easter Egg?

You can bring up the Easter Egg by searching several terms on the main Google search page. Searching ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘Grogu’, or ‘Baby Yoda’ will show the Easter Egg.

The official Mandalorian Twitter page shared a teaser of the Easter Egg on Friday 3 March. The page shared a video of ‘Grogo’ being typed into Google search - the post was captioned: “This is the Way @Google”.