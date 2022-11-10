Fans have speculated the project could be linked to Star Wars Visions

Studio Ghibli has teased a mysterious collaboration with Lucasfilm.

The legendary Japanese animation studio sent fans wild after tweeting out a short video featuring the logos of both companies. The post on social media was not caption and did not elaborate on the potential project.

Lucasfilm, or its owner Disney, have not commented on the collaboration at the time of writing (5.15pm). However some have speculated that it could be linked to Star Wars Visions.

Studio Ghibli was founded in the 1980s by directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata and producer Toshio Suzuki. It has been behind some of the most iconic anime films in recent memory including the Academy Award winning Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro, Howl’s Moving Castle and Ponyo, among others.

Lucasfilm was started in 1971 by George Lucas prior to the release of Star Wars in 1977. It was purchased by Disney in 2012 for $4bn.

Here is all we know so far about the Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm collaboration:

What has Studio Ghibli said about the project?

Studio Ghibli seemingly announced a collaboration with Lucasfilm in a post on social media on Thursday (10 November). The animation studio’s Japan account tweet a 15 second video.

In the footage, it starts with a black screen before the Lucasfilm logo appears before fading out again. The screen returns to black for a second before Studio Ghibli’s logo, featuring the character of Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro, appears and finally fades away bringing the video to an end.

The tweet did not contain a caption or any further details. Disney or Lucasfilm have not commented on the project at the time of writing.

Studio Ghibli is an independent studio, however Walt Disney Studios Japan do own a 10% share in the company. The companies have worked together in the past with Disney releasing Studio Ghibli films internationally.

Could it be a Star Wars project?

Disney have previously teamed up with animation studios from Japan in September 2021 for the first season of Star Wars: Visions. The anthology series featured a number of stories set in or inspired by the Star Wars universe, animated in the style of Japanese anime.

The first season of Visions included works from the likes of: Kamikaze Douga, Studio Colorido, Geno Studio, Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Production I.G, Science SARU. It received critical acclaim and has a 96% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A second season of Star Wars: Visions has been announced. Disney said that it will feature works from studios in Japan, India, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Chile, France, South Africa, South Korea and the United States.

The studios which will be working on the second series of the animated Star Wars series have not been confirmed. Following the tweet by Studio Ghibli it led fans to speculate that the studio could be set to announce a short as part of Star Wars: Visions volume two. However this has not been confirmed and is rumour at this time.

My Neighbour Totoro. Credit: Studio Ghibli

What else has Lucasfilm released?

Lucasfilm is famously associated with Star Wars, having released both the original and prequel trilogies prior to being sold to Disney in 2012. However that is not the only IP in the studio’s back catalogue.

The Indiana Jones movies, all of which have been directed by Steven Spielberg so far, are also Lucasfilm productions. The fantasy film Willow was also released by Lucasfilm and a spin-off series is coming from Disney+ later in 2022.

Lucasfilm also released an adaption of Howard the Duck in the 1980s. He is a character from Marvel Comics, which is also owned by Disney.

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth, starring David Bowie, was also released by Lucasfilm. The Land Before Time was another film released by the studio.

If Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm are teaming up for a project, it gives a wide range of posibilites beyond just Star Wars. Ghibli have worked on adaptions previously, having turned Ursula K Le Guin’s Earthsea books into an animated feature.

Have Studio Ghibli worked on TV or short films before?

The animation studio is best known for its feature films. Ghibli and founder Hayao Miyazaki won the Oscar for best animated feature for Spirited Away in 2003.

However the company has dabbled in the TV world previously notably with 1987’s The Story Of Yanagawa's Canals. The most recent television release from the studio was 2014’s Ronja, the Robber's Daughter, which was directed by Goro Miyazaki, son of the founder.