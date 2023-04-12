Some of these famous faces have been best friends for years, but you might not know about their connection

Actors Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal have been friends for 30 years, and now Paulson has revealed that she even gave Pascal money when he was struggling at the beginning of his career. The pair met in 1993 when they were both students at the New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and have remained firm friends ever since.

Speaking to Esquire, Paulson said that she helped Pascal financially in the early 2000s when he was still struggling to make it as a working actor. In the ultimate caring friendship act, she said she would give him the money she made as part of her acting work so he could buy food. She said: “He’s talked about this publicly, but there were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself.”

Now, Pascal is known for his roles in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian - and Paulson is full of praise for her pal. She said: “You just want him to succeed. And that to me, I feel like, is the sign of a major movie star. I’m ready for him to take the reins from the guys from romantic comedies past, like Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson and all these guys. He can be all that. Let’s remake ‘Die Hard’ with Pedro. Remake all the ‘Lethal Weapon’ movies with Pedro.”

With the pair speaking so warmly about their long-enduring friendship, we decided to take a look at other celebrities who are also best buddies. Some of these close relationships may surprise you.

11 surprising celebrity best friend pairings you might not know about.

Harry Styles and Shania Twain

Legendary country songstress Shania Twain and fellow singer Harry Styles have been friends for a number of years. Twain revealed during an appearance on US talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert at the beginning of 2023 that the pair first met at the beginning of his career. She said: “He was playing in New York, this is before he blew up, and I went backstage to meet him. We became texting friends at that moment.” She then revealed that Styles texted her a few weeks later asking if she would sing happy birthday to his mum, explaining that his mum was a big fan of hers and also the reason he came to appreciate her music himself. She added: "I called her up, wished her a happy birthday and Harry and I have been friends ever since.”

Harry Styles and Shania Twain have been friends for a few years.

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter

Film fans of a certain age may be shocked to see this pair together because they played enemies in 1998 film The Parent Trap. In real life, however, actors Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter, who played Meredith Blake and Chessy respectively in the film, are really good friends. In fact, their friendship began on the set of the film and has now lasted 25 years. In a post on Instagram to celebrate Walter’s birthday in August 2022, Hendrix referred to her friend as her “ride or die”.

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter have been friends for more than 20 years.

Sophia Bush and Kate Upton

A lot of people perform better at the gym when they have support from friends at the gym. That’s the case for celebs too, and it seems that supermodel Kate Upton and actress Sophia Bush are not only friends but also each other’s workout buddies. In 2021, personal trainer Ben Bruno posted a video of the two of them doing a workout routine together to his Instagram page. He wrote: “I love seeing @kateupton and @sophiabush get after it like this. They're both super strong and work hard. Also, fun fact: they didn't stop chatting and making fun of me the entire workout except for when I took this clip, so henceforth I might have to start recording the whole workout."

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci

This is another celebrity pairing who have been friends for over two decades after first meeting on the set of a film they both starred in. Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci were both in the 2001 film Conspiracy. Tucci told People in 2021: "We've known each other for so long, and we've both been through things, personally, that we've helped each other through and been there for really wonderful times.”

Stanley Tucci, Livia Giuggioli and Colin Firth in 2010.

Jennifer Aniston and Dave Matthews

Singer songwriter Dave Matthews shocked American TV host Jimmy Kimmel when he revealed during an appearance on his show in 2019 that he is good friends with actress Jennifer Aniston. He also said the duo have even gone on holiday together.

Isla Fisher and Courteney Cox

Actress Isla Fisher took to Instagram to share details of her friendship with fellow actress Courteney Cox in 2019. When Cox joined the social media platform in that year Fisher was the first one to welcome her. Alongside a photo of the two of them together, she wrote: “I know it's not FBF yet, but I'm too excited to wait… my bestie has finally joined Instagram @courteneycoxofficial.”

Actresses Isla Fisher and Courteney Cox are good friends.

Gigi Hadid and Gordon Ramsay

Model and media personality Gigi Hadid and chef Gordon Ramsay have been friends since 2016. The pair met while filming Masterchef Celebrity Showdown in 2016, a show Hadid went on to win. Ramsay revealed in an interview with People in 2020 that his daughters love the fact that he has a friendship with Hadid. He joked: "My daughters, they love me. It's not because I'm a f****** good chef. They love me because I talk to Gigi Hadid. That's the only reason why they want to talk to me.”

John Travolta and Pitbull

Rapper Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez, and actor John Travolta are such good friends it seems that they influence each other’s styles. When Travolta debuted his new bald look back in 2019 he revealed that he had been inspired by Pitbull. He told Extra: "A good friend, Armando Perez, Pitbull, he lives his life like this, he would send pictures of me, I have all my hair, and he'd superimpose no hair and say, 'I prefer this,' so I thought… Maybe it's time to do it.”

Rapper Pitbull and actor John Travolta are pals.

Taylor Swift and Emma Stone

Singer Taylor Swift and actress Taylor Swift, who are 33 and 34 respectively, have been friends since they were in their teens. Swift revealed that Stone was one of her best friends back in 2012 in an interview with Glamour. Also speaking about another one of her besties, Selena Gomez, Swift said: “I met Emma when I was 17, and I met Selena when I was 18. So they've experienced all of this with me, and they've also experienced their own amazing success, and somehow through all of it, we've stayed close”. Stone was also recently seen dancing at one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts.

Singer Taylor Swift and actress Emma Stone have been friends since they were teenagers.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart

There might be a 30-year age difference between rapper Snoop Dogg, aged 51, and businesswoman and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, age 81, but they have been friends for around 25 years. Snoop and Stewart first met in 2008 when he appeared on her show Martha. They went on to have their own cooking show, Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, in 2016. Snoop was then Stewart's first guest on The Martha Podcast last year where they both said they are friends. Snoop said: “I always say we're best friends. It's a big difference."

Pete Davidson and Nick Cannon

