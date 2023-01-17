The singer was nominated for her performance in 20th Television’s Only Murders in the Building.

The 30-year-old singer went live on Instagram after the award ceremony, which she attended with her nine-year-old sister Gracie, after several followers commented on her weight and she received body-shaming comments on social media.

In an Instagram Live video, Gomez said: "I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays." Later, a clip from the Instagram Live was uploaded to TikTok, where viewers commented on how terrible it was that Gomez felt the need to address body shamers.

Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on 10 January 2023 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

"She shouldn’t have to explain why her body looks how it does," said one user, while another added, ”she’s perfect and doesn’t need to give explanations."

Gomez reacted similarly to remarks about her appearance in 2022, saying: “Honestly I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway… ‘You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit,’ na-na-neh-nehhh… I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Byyye!”

Who is Selena Gomez?

Selena Marie Gomez is an American singer, producer and actress who has been labelled as a “triple threat” by media outlets.

The Texan star started her career early on by appearing in the TV show Barney and Friends, before rising to fame as the lead in Disney’s series Wizards of Waverly Place.

Alongside her acting career featuring credits such as 20th Television’s Only Murders in the Building, Hotel Transylvania and A Rainy Day in New York, Selena has released award-winning music and 22 million singles worldwide, as of 2017.