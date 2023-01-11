Hollywood turned out for the awards ceremony which frequently forecasts Oscar success

As the Golden Globes returned in person for an historic 80th year, American filmmaker Steven Spielberg and Irish actor Colin Farrell were among the notable victors.

The Banshees Of Inisherin, a dark comedy about a friendship turned sour between characters played by Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, won multiple awards during one of the first significant events of the award season calendar, one that can often reliably predict Oscars success.

Spielberg won best director, as well as the best drama motion picture trophy for his semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans, with other top awards going to Austin Butler and Cate Blanchett. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Who won at the Golden Globes 2023?

Blanchett won the award for best actress performance in a motion picture: drama for Tár, in which she portrays ferocious, celebrated orchestra conductor, Lydia Tár. In the parallel category of best performance by an actor in a motion picture: drama, Elvis star Butler took home the trophy.

Irish actor Farrell thanked his entire cast and crew after winning the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture musical or comedy for his work in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

(Photos: Getty Images)

The film’s director Martin McDonagh - who previously cast Gleeson and Farrell as a veteran hit man and trigger-happy protege in his foul-mouthed 2008 crime caper In Bruges - went on to win the award for best screenplay for The Banshees Of Inisherin, thanking its stars as well as the wider cast.

The film also won in the best motion picture, musical or comedy category and The Fabelmans won best motion picture, drama – the final award of the evening.

Earlier, ‘Naatu Naatu’, from Bollywood crossover hit RRR, overcame pop music heavyweights Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Rihanna to claim the Golden Globe for best original song.

Several big British names, including Dame Emma Thompson, Olivia Colman, Bill Nighy, and Daniel Craig, were also tipped for top awards – but all lost out. Actor and comedian Eddie Murphy also received the renowned Cecil B. DeMille award at the event, which is presented to a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

2023 Golden Globes film winners in full:

Best Motion Picture: Drama - The Fabelmans

Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy - The Banshees Of Inisherin

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama (Actor): Austin Butler – Elvis

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama (Actress): Cate Blanchett – Tár

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Actor): Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Actress): Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture (Actor): Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture (Actress): Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Director: Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay: Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

Best Original Song: ‘Naatu Naatu’ – RRR

Best Animated Feature: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Non-English Language Film: Argentina, 1985

But the Golden Globes doesn’t just celebrate the best in film, and in the television categories, school-based comedy Abbott Elementary was the big winner, picking up three awards. The White Lotus was the next big success story, taking home two gongs.

2023 Golden Globes television winners in full:

