My Mind and Me: Selena Gomez shares the trailer for her new documentary in honour of World Mental Health Day
My Mind and Me will follow the last six years of Selena’s life as a singer-songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist
Selena Gomez shared the emotional trailer for her new documentary in honour of World Mental Health Day.
My Mind & Me follows the pop star as she goes from “unimaginable stardom” to “darkness”.
The Apple TV+ documentary will give fans a never-before-seen glimpse into the 30-year-old’s multifaceted career and personal life.
The two-minute trailer shows candid clips of Selena as she speaks about not being “good enough”, gets diagnosed with depression and anxiety, and visits those who have always supported her.
The pop star also recognises that she has to use her fame “for good”, and that the reason she is still here is to use whatever she has “to help someone else”.
Choosing to share the trailer on World Mental Health Day (10 October), she wrote: “Every breath, a breakthrough. In honor of #WorldMentalHealthDay I wanted to share the trailer for my documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. November 4 on @AppleTVPlus”
Apple TV+ released a blurb for the upcoming documentary. It read: “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom.
“But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”
They also shared the trailer to their Instagram, repeating the quote: “Every breath, a breakthrough.”
Selena has been teasing fans since early September, after announcing the release date of My Mind & Me and sharing some unseen clips from the documentary.
On September 8, the Wizards of Waverly Place actress announced that her documentary would be “coming soon”.
The 30-year-old later posted various clips from the documentary, telling her 350 million followers: “My Mind & Me. We don’t get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe… But I wouldn’t change my life. Out November 4.”
This weekend, the Calm Down singer told her fans that the trailer would be released on Monday, adding that she was “a little nervous”.
She wrote: “The trailer for My Mind & Me is coming Monday. I’m a little nervous but also excited to share this side of me with you all.”
The rated 15 documentary will be available on Apple TV+ from Friday, November 4.
Selena’s also releasing a new single which will be the soundtrack to My Mind & Me.
The singer has already teased the lyrics, we don’t get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe but I wouldn’t change my life, in an Instagram post.