Keaton adopted her children on her own - and she’s not the only female star to have done so

Hollywood actress Diane Keaton has revealed that she hasn’t had a date for almost four decades. People may know Keaton, aged 77, from starring in many romantic comedies including Something’s Gotta Give and The Big Wedding, but she said she “never” gets attention from men - and hasn’t been on an actual date for around 38 years.

Keaton does, however, seem to be happy with her single status. In an interview with AARP The Magazine for their April 2023 cover story, she said that she doesn't see a relationship in her future and she's okay with that. She reiterated that she doesn’t date after an InStyle magazine in July 2019, where she said: "I have a lot of male friends. I have a lot of friends, but no dates. No mwah-mwah." She added: “I haven’t been on a date in, I would say, 35 years. No dates".

She has built a family as a single person and adopted her two children, daughter Dexter Keaton, aged 28, and son Duke Keaton, age 23, in her fifties. As Keaton opens up about her feelings about romantic relationships we take a look at other celebrities who have decided that they would rather be single, including others who have raised families on their own.

Celebrities who are happily single including Diane Keaton, Kristin Davis, Sheryl Crown, Susan Sarandon and Tom Cruise.

Kristin Davis

Actress Kristin Davis is best known for playing Charlotte York in the iconic TV series Sex and the City. While her character wants nothing more than to be married, and goes on to find long-term love with Harry Goldenblatt, Davis has no interest in having a relationship. She has had relationships over the years, but in 2021 she told Elle Magazine that she had no time to date. She adopted her children, Gemma and Wilson, who are thought to be around 11 and 4 respectively, as a single mum.

Sex and the City actress Kristin Davis adopted two children on her own.

Sheryl Crow

Musician Sheryl Crow has had various relationships, including with other famous faces such as fellow musician Eric Clapton and actor Owen Wilson. She was even once engaged to professional cyclist Lance Armstrong, but she is thought to have been single for around eight or nine years now. She adopted her two sons, Wyatt, 15, and Levi, 12, as a single mum.

Sheryl Crow has two adopted sons.

Susan Sarandon

Actress Susan Sarandon is thought to have been single for several years now. She has had some very long relationships in the past, and was even previously married, but sadly these connections weren’t meant to be. She was married to actor Chris Sarandon between 1967 and 1979, and also dated another actor, Tim Robbins, for over two decades. She has three children, her daughter Eva Amurri, aged 38, with Italian film director Franco Amurri, and her sons Jack Robbins, age 33, and Miles Robbins, age 30, with Robbins.

Tom Cruise

Actor Tom Cruise has had some very high profile relationships - and splits - over the years. He’s been married three times; to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 and to Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. His relationship with Holmes gained a lot of attention, particularly when Cruise declared his love for her on the Oprah Winfrey show and jumped up and down on the sofa in excitement and Holmes admitted she had fancied Cruise as a teenager. The pair had a daughter, Suri Cruise, now aged 16, but since the pair split over a decade ago Cruise has not officially confirmed any new romantic links, although he was rumoured to have an on-off relationship with Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell between 2021 and 2022.

Charlize Theron

Actress Charlize Theron has had a few long term relationships, but she’s spoken out previously about not having a desire to get married in an interview with TV presenter Howard Stern. In the same interview, she also said she wasn’t even sure she wanted to live with a partner again. It is thought she has been single since 2015. She has two adopted daughters, Jackson and August, aged around 11 and 7 respectively, who she is raising as a single parent.

Charlize Theron has said she does not want to get married.

Allison Janney

Actress Allison Janney has never married or had children, but she is perfectly happy with that. In an interview with Drew Barrymore in 2021, she also said she’d love to find someone to share her life with but said if it doesn’t happen then she’ll be “just fine”. She was previously engaged to actor Richard Jenik before their break-up in 2006. It is thought her last relationship, with Philip Joncas, came to an end in 2021 - but she has always kept her private life out of the public eye.

John Cusack

Actor John Cusack hasn’t spoken publicly about any of his relationships since 2011. He has a number of well-known ex-partners including actresses Uma Thurman and Jennifer Love Hewitt and he was also previously linked to other actresses Minnie Driver and Brooke Burns. In an interview with Elle in 2009, when asked if he could explain why he hasn't ever been married in five words or less, Cusack said: "I can do it in seven: 'Society doesn't tell me what to do'.”

John Cusack has chosen to never get married.

Sharon Stone

Actress Sharon Stone has been married twice; once to Michael Greenburg between 1984 and 1987 and once between Phil Bronstein between 1998 and 2004. She has three adopted children; Roan Joseph Bronstein, now aged 22, whom she adopted with Bronstein. She then adopted Laird Vonne Stone, age 17, and Quinn Kelly Stone, aged 16, on her own. She told Drew Barrymore in 2020 that she had “had it with dating”, although there have been unconfirmed reports of her going on dates with people since.

Drew Barrymore

Actress Drew Barrymore is thought to have been single since 2016 when her marriage with ex-husband Will Kopelman broke down. The pair had been married since 2012 and they share two children; Olive Kopelman, age 10, and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, age 8. She also had two previous marriages; Tom Green between 2001 and 2002 and Jeremy Thomas and 1994 and 1995. However, in December 2022 she told Whoopi Goldberg that she was ready to start dating again.

Drew Barrymore took a break from dating after the breakdown of her marriage to Will Kopleman in 2016.

Teri Hatcher