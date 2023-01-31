The Top Gun actor has been married three times, but has not had a public girlfriend since his split with Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise has always been a Hollywood heartthrob. The actor, who has been married three times and is reportedly single, was rumoured to be dating his Top Gun co-star, Hayley Atwell.

Reported by The Sun in July, Atwell is alleged to be in a new relationship with producer Wolfgang Kelly.

So is a secret romance brewing or is Cruise just flying solo? Here’s everything you need to know about who Tom Cruise is dating.

Who is Tom Cruise dating?

Cruise’s love life currently remains a mystery. The tight-lipped actor has been connected to a string of actresses since his divorce with Holmes, but has yet to confirm anyone publicly.

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell share a laugh in the Royal box at Wimbledon in 2021 (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

His last rumoured girlfriend was 40-year-old Top Gun co-star Hayley Atwell. The pair seem to have an on-again, off-again romance, reportedly splitting in September 2021, only to then get back together before eventually calling it quits.

In July 2022, The Sun reported that Atwell had “dumped” Cruise, for producer and self-styled pagan Ned Wolfgang Kelly. A source said: “Hayley’s happiness is written on her face right now.” Adding: “They get on like a house on fire and make a very handsome couple.”

In another article in The Sun on Sunday a source explained that Cruise and Atwell’s relationship was real. They said: “Tom and Hayley’s relationship was genuine. In spite of some rumours to the contrary, it was never just for the cameras. Unfortunately it hasn’t worked out for them. They get on really well, and have fantastic chemistry, which is why they decided to quietly give the relationship another try earlier this year.” Adding: “They have now decided they are better as friends.”

Is Tom Cruise single?

Cruise is reportedly single, the actor has not publicly announced a partner since his divorce with his former wife, Katie Holmes in 2012.

Is Tom Cruise married?

Cruise is not currently married, but has tied the knot three times. The 59-year-old actor has not remarried since his divorce with Holmes, which was finalised in 2012.

Here are his former wives and why the couples called it quits:

Mimi Rogers

Mimi Rogers (Lost in Space, Austin Powers), was Cruise’s first wife, who he married in 1987.

Mimi Rogers and Tom Cruise were married from 1987-1990 (Pic: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

He was already a successful actor prior to the marriage, having starred in Risky Business and Top Gun. It was Rogers who apparently first introduced Cruise to the Church of Scientology. Her father was one of the church’s original members. Their marriage was short lived and their divorce was finalised in 1990.

In a statement about the breakup the couple said: “While there have been positive aspects to our marriage, there were some issues which could not be resolved even after working on them for a period of time.”

However in an interview with Playboy in 1993, Rogers said: “Tom was seriously thinking of becoming a monk. At least for that period of time, it looked as though marriage wouldn’t fit into his overall spiritual need.”

Two days after the divorce was finalised, Cruise met Nicole Kidman who would become his second wife.

Nicole Kidman

Cruise married Nicole Kidman (The Northman, Moulin Rouge) in December 1990 after meeting her on the set of Days of Thunder.

Tom Cruise was married to Nicole Kidman for 11 years (Pic: TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP via Getty Images)

The couple were together for 11 years and adopted two children: Isabella who is 29-years-old and Connor who is 27-years-old. Cruise filed for divorce in February 2001 citing irreconcilable differences and was granted full custody of their two children.

Speaking to DuJour Magazine about the breakup Kidman said: "I thought our life together was perfect. It took me a very long time to heal. It was a shock to my system."

Katie Holmes

Cruise’s third and most recent wife was actor Katie Holmes (Batman Begins).

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes divorced in 2012 (Pic: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

