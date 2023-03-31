It is commonly believed that each and everyone of us has at least one doppelganger somewhere in the world, and with an industry as big as Hollywood this fact remains true. Film and TV fans often find themselves coming across a pair of A-listers who make them feel like they are seeing double.
Some stars lean into their similarities more than others - for example, Sarah Hyland of Modern Family and Mila Kunis of Ted have even played on their striking resemblance by pretending to be each other as a joke in public.
With that in mind we have compiled a list of some of Hollywood’s most notable doppelgangers which will make you feel like you are seeing double.
Hollywood doppelgangers
Sarah Hyland and Mila Kunis
Sarah Hyland is an actress from America who is best known for her 11 year stint on ABC sitcom Modern Family from 2009 to 2020. Hyland is regularly mistaken for fellow American actress Mila Kunis, best known for her roles on That 70s show and Ted. Kunis also voices Meg Griffin on the popular Fox series Family Guy.
The pair met in 2010 at a Nylon Party and jokingly pretended to be the other during an interview.
Adam Sandler and Jason Biggs
Adam Sandler has been a huge actor in Hollywood since 1987 starring in films such as Click, Happy Gilmore, Grown Ups and The Wedding Singer.
He is often compared to fellow actor Jason Biggs who is best known for his role in the American Pie films. Biggs joked about the resemblance between the pair on his Instagram in January 2019 and shared a post of himself and Sandler with the caption “That decade thing.”
Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey
Margot Robbie is an award winning Australian actress who is best known for starring in Wolf Of Wall Street and Suicide Squad.
She has a striking resemblance to Emma Mackey who is best known for her role in Sex Education. The two doppelgangers are featuring together in the upcoming Barbie film later this year.
Harry Styles and Charlie Heaton
Harry Styles has been one of the biggest music stars of the last decade since appearing in X Factor back in 2010 and he has also been a part of box office films such as Dunkirk, Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.
Many people on social media have compared the As It Was singer to Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton with some people on Twitter describing him as Styles’ long lost brother.
Eiza Gonzalez and Olivia Culpo
Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez is best known for films such as Baby Driver and Godzilla vs Kong.
She has been compared to American model and actress Olivia Culpo, who is best known for being crowned both Miss Universe and Miss USA in 2012.
Tilly Keeper and Georgia Harrison
Tilly Keeper has established herself as a fan favourite in series four of You and she is also known by audiences for her role on BBC soap opera EastEnders.
She shares a striking resemblance with 2017 Love Island contestant Georgia Harrison.
Megan Fox and Claudia Alende
Megan Fox is an American actress and model who rose to prominence for her role in Transformers.
She is often compared to Brazilian model Claudia Alende and one tweet describes her as a combination of Megan Fox and Madison Beer.
Jennifer Connelly and Demi Moore
Jennifer Connelly and Demi Moore are both American actresses who rose to prominence during the 1980s but the comparisons don’t end there and the pair are regularly mistaken during their films due to their long dark hair, dark eyebrows and green eyes.
Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressley
Margot Robbie also shares a resemblance with American actress and model Jaime Pressley due to her long blonde hair and blue eyes.
Pressley is an award winning actress best known for Dirt, I Love You Man and Mom.
Rupert Grint and Ed Sheeran
Rupert Grint rose to fame after starring in all eight of the Harry Potter films.
Grint starred in the final Harry Potter film in 2011 when his celebrity doppelganger Ed Sheeran rose to fame.
Grint even starred in the video for Sheeran’s song Lego House in his debut album +.
Emilia Clarke and Lily Collins
Lily Collins is the daughter of singer Phil Collins and she is best known for her role in the Netflix series Emily in Paris.
She shares a striking resemblance with Game of Thrones and Last Christmas star Emilia Clarke.
Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley
Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley have enjoyed successful careers as Hollywood actresses for many years but people still struggle to tell them apart.
The pair even starred together in Star Wars: Phantom Menace in 1999 with Knightley playing the role of Portman’s decoy Sabe.
Zooey Descanel and Katy Perry
Zooey Deschanel is an actress best known for her role in Elf, Yes Man and New Girl.
Deschanel has dark hair and blue eyes and she is often compared to American pop star Katy Perry.