The likes of Mila Kunis and Sarah Hyland are regularly compared to each other - can you tell the difference between them?

Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey share a striking resemblance. (Getty Images / Graphic by Mark Hall National World)

It is commonly believed that each and everyone of us has at least one doppelganger somewhere in the world, and with an industry as big as Hollywood this fact remains true. Film and TV fans often find themselves coming across a pair of A-listers who make them feel like they are seeing double.

Some stars lean into their similarities more than others - for example, Sarah Hyland of Modern Family and Mila Kunis of Ted have even played on their striking resemblance by pretending to be each other as a joke in public.

With that in mind we have compiled a list of some of Hollywood’s most notable doppelgangers which will make you feel like you are seeing double.

Hollywood doppelgangers

Sarah Hyland and Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis is often compared to Sarah Hyland. (Getty Images)

Sarah Hyland is an actress from America who is best known for her 11 year stint on ABC sitcom Modern Family from 2009 to 2020. Hyland is regularly mistaken for fellow American actress Mila Kunis, best known for her roles on That 70s show and Ted. Kunis also voices Meg Griffin on the popular Fox series Family Guy.

The pair met in 2010 at a Nylon Party and jokingly pretended to be the other during an interview.

Adam Sandler and Jason Biggs

Jason Biggs jokes about his resemblance to Adam Sandler in the American Pie films. (Getty Images)

Adam Sandler has been a huge actor in Hollywood since 1987 starring in films such as Click, Happy Gilmore, Grown Ups and The Wedding Singer.

He is often compared to fellow actor Jason Biggs who is best known for his role in the American Pie films. Biggs joked about the resemblance between the pair on his Instagram in January 2019 and shared a post of himself and Sandler with the caption “That decade thing.”

Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey

Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey are both set to star in the new Barbie film. (Getty Images)

Margot Robbie is an award winning Australian actress who is best known for starring in Wolf Of Wall Street and Suicide Squad.

She has a striking resemblance to Emma Mackey who is best known for her role in Sex Education. The two doppelgangers are featuring together in the upcoming Barbie film later this year.

Harry Styles and Charlie Heaton

Charlie Heaton is best known for his role in the award-winning series Stranger Things. (Getty Images)

Harry Styles has been one of the biggest music stars of the last decade since appearing in X Factor back in 2010 and he has also been a part of box office films such as Dunkirk, Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.

Many people on social media have compared the As It Was singer to Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton with some people on Twitter describing him as Styles’ long lost brother.

Eiza Gonzalez and Olivia Culpo

Eiza Gonzalez shares a striking resemblance with model Olivia Culpo. (Getty Images)

Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez is best known for films such as Baby Driver and Godzilla vs Kong.

She has been compared to American model and actress Olivia Culpo, who is best known for being crowned both Miss Universe and Miss USA in 2012.

Tilly Keeper and Georgia Harrison

You actress Tilly Keeper looks like former Love Island star Georgia Harrison. (Getty Images)

Tilly Keeper has established herself as a fan favourite in series four of You and she is also known by audiences for her role on BBC soap opera EastEnders.

She shares a striking resemblance with 2017 Love Island contestant Georgia Harrison.

Megan Fox and Claudia Alende

Brazilian model Claudia Alende is often compared to Transformers star Megan Fox. (Getty Images)

Megan Fox is an American actress and model who rose to prominence for her role in Transformers.

She is often compared to Brazilian model Claudia Alende and one tweet describes her as a combination of Megan Fox and Madison Beer.

Jennifer Connelly and Demi Moore

Jennifer Connelly and Demi Moore are both famous actresses who rose to prominence in the 1980s. (Getty Images)

Jennifer Connelly and Demi Moore are both American actresses who rose to prominence during the 1980s but the comparisons don’t end there and the pair are regularly mistaken during their films due to their long dark hair, dark eyebrows and green eyes.

Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressley

Margot Robbie also shares a resemblance with American actress and model Jaime Pressley. (Getty Images)

Margot Robbie also shares a resemblance with American actress and model Jaime Pressley due to her long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Pressley is an award winning actress best known for Dirt, I Love You Man and Mom.

Rupert Grint and Ed Sheeran

Rupert Grint is best known for playing Ron Weasley in Harry Potter. (Getty Images)

Rupert Grint rose to fame after starring in all eight of the Harry Potter films.

Grint starred in the final Harry Potter film in 2011 when his celebrity doppelganger Ed Sheeran rose to fame.

Grint even starred in the video for Sheeran’s song Lego House in his debut album +.

Emilia Clarke and Lily Collins

Emilia Clarke is often mistaken for actress Lily Collins. (Getty Images)

Lily Collins is the daughter of singer Phil Collins and she is best known for her role in the Netflix series Emily in Paris.

She shares a striking resemblance with Game of Thrones and Last Christmas star Emilia Clarke.

Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley

Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley both star in Star Wars: Phantom Menace. (Getty Images)

Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley have enjoyed successful careers as Hollywood actresses for many years but people still struggle to tell them apart.

The pair even starred together in Star Wars: Phantom Menace in 1999 with Knightley playing the role of Portman’s decoy Sabe.

Zooey Descanel and Katy Perry

Zooey Deschanel has dark hair and blue eyes and she is often compared to American pop star Katy Perry. (Getty Images)

Zooey Deschanel is an actress best known for her role in Elf, Yes Man and New Girl.