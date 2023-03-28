First hand experience of using a paternoster lift

NationalWorld reporter Rochelle Barrand, who was a student at the University of Sheffield between 2011 and 2014, has fond memories of using the paternoster lift.

This reporter said: "I can remember first being shown the paternoster lift when visiting the university during an open day before applying to study there. It was clearly a source of great pride for staff, and rightly so when it's so rare. Everyone who saw it that day was intrigued by it, but also apprehensive to get it in because it was unlike anything we'd seen before.

"When I started studying it took a while to actually get in the lift, partly because there was so many people who wanted to get in it and I didn't have time to stand and wait because I had a lecture to get to. It's a surreal feeling when you're in it because you know how unique it is, and the thing that struck me was just how fast it moved - it takes just 13 seconds to move between two floors. I also felt really small as it's so tall."