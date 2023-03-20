The distinctive looking Barbie doll first appeared on the social networking site in 2021 and now has thousands of followers

If you’re a regular TikTok user, you may have noticed a certain face that keeps appearing on your feed - a doll which goes by the name of Jasper. The doll - which looks like a Barbie doll that has been vandalised in just about every way possible - boasts over 650,000 followers.

The videos of the doll, which show it in a whole host of situations - from baking banana bread to reading bedtime stories even supposedly on her way to marry another doll - have racked up thousands of likes and views on the social media network.

Jasper’s social media fame is the latest in a series of seemingly bizarre trends to sweep the platform. People have also been eating oranges in the shower, talking about their relationships through a mascara analogy and carrying out delusional weeks. So, just what is this latest viral trend, who exactly is Jasper the doll, and where did the doll come from? Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Jasper the doll?

Jasper the doll appears to be a Barbie doll, but one you definitely won’t recognise. It’s not defined as male or female and the biography of the account describes it as both she/her and him/he. Their hair has been cut in to a short and wild haircut, they are wearing messy make-up that’s smeared across their face and there’s graffiti-like writing across their chest. They also have an extremely deep and raspy voice. In short, they don’t look or sound very healthy - but people can’t get enough of Jasper and videos featuring them continue to go viral.

A bizarre looking doll called Jasper is trending on TikTok.

Where has Jasper the doll come from?

It’s not 100% clear exactly where Jasper the doll has come from. The account, which then had a different name, first appeared in April 2021 and showed other Barbie dolls which had been created to look like the three main characters in the hugely popular Twilight book and film series; Bella Swan, Edward Cullen and Jacob Black.

Jasper first made their appearance on the page in August that year in a short video which showed them popping in and out of shot to the tune of Beyoncé's Crazy in Love. Their image wasn’t clear from the video and their messy appearance - and startling voice - was only revealed in videos posted later that summer. One person commented on the video to say “I thought it was Jasper from Twilight for a sec”. The person behind the account replied “it is” with a crying laughing emoji face. In the Twilight series, Jasper is a vampire who is Cullen’s adoptive brother.

It appears that Jasper was created by a TikTok user known as @fartbeans7. She has 44,000 followers and her biography reads “I live with Jasper”. The account only has six videos, and all of them contain Jasper the doll. It’s unclear who voices the doll.

How have TikTok users reacted to Jasper the doll?

TikTok users love Jasper the doll. One user commented: “Jasper Im obsessed with your vids your so funny”. Another person referred to Jasper as “our Lord, Queen and saviour”, while one even asked Jasper for life advice.

The doll has also inspired a range of merchandise, which includes a range of t-shirts and hats which feature the dolls distinctive face. It includes seasonally themed products for Halloween and Christmas, and is available to buy online in the United States.