Safety concerns have been raised about the popular site - but there are many different community apps you can use instead

TikTok alternatives NextDoor and PearPop apps (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP / Cindy Ord / Getty Images / Alexgmorrison)

TikTok may have millions of users across the world, but it has now been banned on all government phones after security concerns were raised about the Chinese-owned video sharing app.

The app, which is one the most popular apps of the 2020s, especially among Gen Z, will still be able to be accessed on the personal phones of ministers and officials - but the decision by the government has now led to some to seek an alternative social media platform to use. The ban of the app on UK government phones came into force with “immediate effect” on Thursday 16 March.

TikTok has also been banned from official government devices in more than half of the states in America and other countries in the European Union, including the Netherlands. The concerns around safety began in late 2022 when the platform confirmed, as part of an update to its privacy policy, some TikTok staff in China and other countries would be allowed to access UK and EU user data "based on a demonstrated need to do their job” in certain circumstances.

With that in mind, some users are looking for alternative social media platforms to use. We’ve rounded up eight of the best below.

What are the best TikTok alternatives?

Supernova

Supernova is a London-based social networking site which was made to give back, according to the website. The creators state they are going to “change the world together for good” by donating money from their advertising income to charities chosen by their users. They also state they provide 24/7 human moderation, something which alternative social media platforms are missing, for “a kinder, more inclusive community”.

PearPop

PearPop was created purely to bring creators together with businesses who can help them monetise their content. The website, which began in Los Angeles, United States, reads “at Pearpop we believe everyone is a creator, and everyone has worth. We connect real people to real opportunity and empower them as individuals, regardless of their career stage, point of view, or identity”. The website was named as the Best Influencer Marketing Platform for 2022 in trade magazine Digiday.

HalloApp

Branded as “the first real relationship network”, HalloApp isn’t about connecting with strangers. Instead, this app is focused on building stronger relationships with people already in your contacts list. The main attraction of this platform is that it doesn’t gather personal information on its users - so it’s “real people, real life, in real private”, as stated on the website.

Yubo

Yubo is described as a live social discovery app. Started in France, users can chat, play games and live stream together. Users connect based on their likes. The website says that the app allows people to share their “true selves” with people all over the world so that everyone can find “their crew”.

BAND

BAND is for people who want to improve their group communication. The US based app was created to “help eliminate those long email threads, after-hours phone calls and texts, all with one group post”. You can instant message with people, but you don’t have to share your phone number, create private and public chats and even make phone calls without having to share your number.

Nextdoor

As the name suggests, the Nextdoor app is all about connecting people in the same local area. All you have to do is put in your postcode and you can see a variety of information relating to your local area, including people who live nearby. Don’t worry though, the location details given are broad so it’s safe. You can create a profile, join groups and private message other users. It can be used for a variety of purposes - from meeting new friends as an adult and finding local tradespeople.

Likee

Likee is a global platform for creating and sharing short videos. In similarity to TikTok, users create their profiles, upload videos and can also search for other content using other usernames and hashtags.

