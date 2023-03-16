The European Commission and more than half of US states have already banned the Chinese-owned app on official work phones over cyberattack concerns

TikTok is set to be banned on government phones in the UK, ministers are expected to announce today.

The ban comes after security concerns were raised about use of the Chinese-owned app.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden will announce details in the Commons on Thursday (16 March), it is understood.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been under pressure from senior MPs to follow the US and EU in banning the social media app from government devices. TikTok said bans have been based on “misplaced fears and seemingly driven by wider geopolitics”, saying it would be “disappointed by such a move” in the UK.

TikTok is set to be banned on government phones in the UK (Image by Getty Images)

It comes after security minister Tom Tugendhat said on Tuesday (14 March) he is awaiting a review from the National Cyber Security Centre before deciding on the “hugely important question”.

Washington and the European Commission have already banned TikTok on staff phones, with the Prime Minister saying the UK will “look at what our allies are doing”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The app is increasingly under the European and US microscope due to security and data privacy concerns, with fears it could be used to promote pro-Beijing views or gather user data.

Tugendhat was asked if he would order a fully-fledged ban on the app, like those ordered by India and former US president Donald Trump. Trump’s ban faced a series of legal challenges and never came into force. It was later revoked by his successor Joe Biden.

Tugendhat told Times Radio: “I don’t have it, and the Prime Minister asked me to defend the leading democracy taskforce a little while ago, and as part of that we’re looking at the various threats to parliamentarians but also to journalists.

“Looking at the various different apps people have on their phones and the implications for them is a hugely important question and I’ve asked the National Cyber Security Centre to look into this.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asked whether this means there could be a full ban on the app, he said: “It will be addressed with the challenges we face, with the threats we face. I’m not going to give you an answer until I know what the risks are.”

Tugendhat spoke of the Indian government’s ban on many Chinese-owned apps. Speaking on Sky News, he said: “What certainly is clear is for many young people TikTok is now a news source and, just as it’s quite right we know who owns the news sources in the UK… it’s important we know who owns the news sources that are feeding into our phones.”

Parliament’s TikTok account was shut down last year after MPs raised concerns about the firm’s links to China.

TikTok has long argued that it does not share data with China but Chinese intelligence legislation requires firms to assist the Communist Party when requested. Critics fear the policy could expose Western data to Beijing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The move by the UK would likely anger Beijing, which has already accused the US of spreading disinformation and suppressing TikTok amid reports the White House is calling for its Chinese owners to sell their stakes.

In late February, the White House gave all federal agencies 30 days to wipe TikTok off all government devices. Some agencies, including the Departments of Defence, Homeland Security and the State Department already have restrictions in place.

A recent report in the Wall Street Journal said the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US was threatening a ban on the app unless its owners, Beijing-based ByteDance, divested.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing Washington has yet to present evidence that TikTok threatens national security and is using the excuse of data security to abuse its power to suppress foreign companies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “The US should stop spreading disinformation about data security, stop suppressing the relevant company, and provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for foreign businesses to invest and operate in the US.”