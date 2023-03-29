A guide to everything that’s new on Netflix UK this April, organised into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series

As ever, a new month means new television to watch – and on Netflix in particular that means a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Netflix, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s April releases into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series.

Here’s your guide to everything that’s new on Netflix UK this April, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch. As ever, you can sign up for an account with Netflix right here.

Drama

Ato Essandoh as Stuart Heyford and Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in The Diplomat (Credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix)

Beef | Thursday 6 April

In the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers, Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.

Transatlantic | Friday 7 April

Risking their lives to help more than 2000 refugees escape occupied France, including many artists on the Nazis’ most-wanted list, an international gang occupy a villa at the edge of the city, where the threat of mortal danger gives way to unexpected collaborations and intense love affairs. Inspired by the true story of Varian Fry, Mary Jayne Gold and the Emergency Rescue Committee.

Florida Man | Thursday 13 April

When a struggling ex-cop is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig spirals into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong. A wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people.

The Diplomat | Thursday 20 April

Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She’s great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

Comedy

Mo'Nique performing standup in My Name is Mo'Nique (Credit: John Washington Jr./Netflix)

Mo’Nique: My Name is Mo’Nique | Tuesday 4 April

Stand-up comic Mo’Nique – who won an Oscar in 2009 for her performance in the film Precious – delivers a routine that covers everything from a confrontation with a racist teacher to a sexual warning from her grandmother.

John Mulaney: Baby J | Tuesday 25 April

Emmy-Award winning comedian, writer and actor John Mulaney is back with a brand new Netflix special.

Documentary

Matt Robertson and Khani Le in Longest Third Date, kissing through face masks (Credit: Netflix)

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing | Wednesday 12 April

Marking the tenth anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombings, director Floyd Russ (Zion, Malice at the Palace) and executive producer Tiller Russell (Waco American Apocalypse) build this three-part series around the tense, terrifying days that followed the attacks, assembling a minute-by-minute recounting of the ensuing manhunt.

Longest Third Date | Tuesday 18 April

When Matt and Khani match on a dating app, sparks fly. So much so that they spontaneously fly to Costa Rica for their third date — and get stuck as the world shuts down in March 2020. An extended stay in paradise becomes the ultimate test of compatibility.

Chimp Empire | Wednesday 19 April

From the Academy Award-winning co-director of My Octopus Teacher and the team behind Rise of the Warrior Apes, Chimp Empire explores the fascinating world of the largest chimpanzee society ever discovered as they navigate complex social politics, family dynamics and dangerous territory disputes. Narrated by Mahershala Ali.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch | Friday 28 April

Ken Goldin and his savvy team run the thrilling action in this series that goes inside a leading auction house specializing in rare collectibles.

Family

David Yost as the Blue Power Ranger and Walter Emanuel Jones as the Black Power Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (Credit: Geoffrey H. Short/Netflix)

Cupa | Friday 7 April

While visiting his family in Mexico, teenage Alex gains an unlikely companion when he discovers a young chupacabra hiding in his grandpa’s shed. In order to save the mythical creature, Alex and his cousins must embark on the adventure of a lifetime. Christian Slater stars.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always | Wednesday 19 April

Thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. 30th Anniversary Special reuniting former Power Rangers actors

Sweet Tooth Series 2 | Thursday 27 April

Gus and his fellow hybrids are held captive by the Last Men in order to find a cure for the Sick. To save his friends, Gus must find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all.

Reality & Light Entertainment

Sima Taparia in Indian Matchmaking

How to Get Rich | Tuesday 18 April

Finance expert Ramit Sethi works with people across the US to help them achieve their richest lives.

Indian Matchmaking Series 3 | Friday 21 April

Mumbai's premiere matchmaker will help single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. From London to New Delhi, Miami to New York, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new.

Internationals

Kim Hee-ae as Hwang Do-hee in Queenmaker (Credit: Kim Ji-yeon/Netflix)

War Sailor | Sunday 2 April

Alfred Garnes is working on a merchant ship in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean when World War II breaks out. Unarmed civilians on the front lines of a war they never asked to join, the men struggle for survival in a spiral of violence and death, where at any moment German submarines may attack their valuable vessels. The war sailors have one goal: to survive–and to return home.

Thicker Than Water | Friday 7 April

A journalist’s life devolves into chaos when she shields her brother from the law, inadvertently entangling her family in a drug lord's merciless scheme.

Oh Belinda | Friday 7 April

A young actor's perfect life takes a madcap turn when she agrees to star in a commercial — and suddenly gets transported to her character's world.

Queenmaker | Friday 14 April

Hwang Do-hee – a PR genius who used to oversee the Corporate Strategy Team in Eunsung Group – dives into an election campaign for human rights lawyer Oh Kyung-sook, trying to get her elected as the mayor of Seoul.

The Marked Heart Season 2 | Thursday 19 April

Zacarías Cienfuegos has discovered that his wife, Camila, faked her death to disappear from his life. Obsessed, he hatches a master plan to get her back and execute a monumental revenge on Simón, the man Camila fell in love with. Now head of a sinister organ trafficking gang, Zacarías intends to make Simón live exactly the same hell that he suffered.

One More Time | Saturday 21 April

When 40-year-old Amelia (Hedda Stiernstedt) is hit by a truck the night of her birthday she wakes up back in 2002, on her 18th birthday, with the chance to relive her best day and make her life the perfect vision of what she’d intended it to be. But when she realizes that she’s stuck in a time-loop, destined to relive the same day over and over again, she decides to figure out what she needs to fix in order to literally leave the past behind and return to present day.

Love After Music | Wednesday 26 April

A biopic that takes an intimate look at the life and career of Fito Paez, one of Argentina's most renowned artists, and includes his musical journey alongside rock icons such as Charly García, Fabiana Cantilo, Luis Alberto Spinetta, Juan Carlos Baglietto and more.

Netflix Original Films

The cast of The Last Kingdom Series 5 (Credit: Netflix)

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die | Friday 14 April

As Aethelstan’s actions make enemies across the British Isles, Anlaf brings the king’s enemies together in a great alliance that threatens the vision of uniting England. And when the alliance comes seeking Uhtred’s help in their plans, Uhtred faces a choice between those he cares for most, and the dream of a united kingdom. Feature film conclusion to the hit Viking drama.

A Tourist’s Guide to Love | Thursday 27 April

After an unexpected breakup, a travel executive (Rachael Leigh Cook) accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide (Scott Ly) when they decide to reroute the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path.

AKA | Friday 28 April