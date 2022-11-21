Green Power Ranger actor Jason David Frank died last week aged 49. This is where the rest of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast is now.

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers first came to the small screen in 1993 and immediately became a huge part of popular culture for children. The series became a massive franchise, with several film and other TV spin-offs and huge merchandising opportunities.

The series follows a group of ‘teenagers with attitude’ who transform into Power Rangers and fight to protect their city of Angel Grove from an evil witch, a maniacal lord, and their army of monsters. One of the original Ranger actors, Jason David Frank, sadly died last week. This is where the rest of the original cast of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are now:

Black, Pink, Yellow, and Blue Rangers

Where are the cast of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers now?

Jason David Frank

Frank played Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger in the series who transforms into the white ranger. He played the same role in several spin-off shows and the Power Ranger movies. He also had a cameo role in the 2017 Power Rangers reboot. Frank tragically died on 19 November, aged 49.

Advertisement

Jason David Frank at New York Comic Con in 2017 (Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Saban Brands)

Walter Jones

Jones played Zack Taylor, the Black Ranger, in 89 episodes of the series. Since appearing in the children’s show he has had small roles in several american series, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Prime Suspect USA. He also appeared in the comedy series Life After Power Rangers. He is due to appear in the upcoming historical short Gideon’s Frontier, and the horror romance Red to Black.

Walter Jones as the Black Ranger

Thuy Trang

Trang played Trini Kwan, the Yellow Ranger - generally acting as the team’s morale booster and the comic relief in the series. Trang left the show in the second series. She had a brief role in the comedy film Spy Hard and appeared on the soundtrack of The Crow: City of Angels. Trang tragically died in a car crash, aged 27.

Advertisement

Thuy Trang as Trini Kwan/ the Yellow Ranger

Amy Jo Johnson

Johnson played Kimberly Hart, the Pink Ranger, the sarcastic member of the crew. Johnson has also had minor appearances in ER and Spin City. She played Stacy Reynolds in crime series The Division, and Julie Emrick in romantic drama series Felicity. Her last screen role was in the comedy miniseries The Has Been, however this year she moved behind the camera, directing an episode of Superman and Lois.

Amy Jo Johnson as the Pink Ranger

Austin St. John

St. John played Jason Lee Scott, the Red Ranger and leader of the Power Rangers. As well as playing the Red Ranger in the spin-offs Zeo, Wild Force, and Beast Morphers, St. John has also appeared in the romantic drama film A Walk With Grace, and the comedy Tres Leches. He is also due to appear in the upcoming drama A Gift of the Heart.

Advertisement

Austin St. John as Jason Lee Scott/the Red Ranger

David Yost

Yost played Billy Cranston, the Blue Ranger, the second in command and usually recognised as the brains of the operation. Yost also appeared in Life After Power Rangers, and played the role of Warlord Vex in the 2021 series Power Rangers: Rise of the Ninja. Outside of Power Rangers, he has had roles in the films The Order, and Degenerate.

David Yost as the Blue Ranger

Barbara Goodson

Goodson played Rita Repulsa, an evil sorceress and leader of the Evil Space Aliens with plans for intergalactic domination. Over her career Goodson has amassed an impressive 399 acting credits. Her recent roles include voicing several cast members in the animated Netflix series Super Crooks, and voicing Shiraishi in Forrest of Piano.

Advertisement

Barbara Goodson as Rita Repulsa

Richard Steven Horvitz

Horvitz played Alpha 5, the Power Rangers’ robotic assistant. Horvitz is a comedian and actor known for his voice acting roles. Since Power Rangers he has appeared in many more children’s shows including Wonder Quest, The New Looney Tunes, and Skylanders Academy. He also starred as Richie Eisenberg in the sitcom The Comeback Kids.

Richard Steven Horvitz as Alpha 5

Robert Axelrod

Advertisement

Axelrod played Lord Zedd, the Emperor of Evil and true leader of the Evil Space Aliens. Since the series, he has played Emperor Darius in the animated Gaiking film trilogy, and Prince George in sitcom The Neighours. Axelrod’s last role was as Mr. Rodgers in the crime comedy film Induced Effect. He died in 2019, aged 70.