Love, Victor the comedy drama series set in the same world as the 2018 film Love, Simon, is about to return for season three

Love, Victor is coming back for a third and final season and will see the return of many cast members.

The series is a spinoff of the 2018 romantic comedy, Love, Simon, which saw Nick Robinson play Simon Spier, a gay teen who must come to terms with his identity and face his friends, family, and classmates.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Love, Victor, a Michael Cimino plays Victor Salazar, the new kid at Creekwood High School who is struggling with his sexual orientation.

Cast of Love, Victor

By the end of season two, Victor has come out to his family and found himself torn between Benji, with whom he is on a break, and Rahim, who he has developed a huge crush on.

The season ended on a cliffhanger with Victor rushing to the door of either Benji or Rahim, but it’s not yet clear who he has chosen.

Who is in the cast of Love, Victor season 3?

Michael Cimino as Victor Salazar

Cimino will be back as the titular Victor Salazar, and he has some big choices to make regarding the future of his love life.

Ciminio has previously appeared as Logan in the podcast series Black Box, starred as Lance in the comedy film Senior Year, and will voice Kevin in the upcoming animated series Hamster & Gretel.

Victor and Benji

George Sear as Benji Campbell

Benji was Victor’s love interest in the first season, although the pair went on a break in season two.

Sear’s previous credits include playing a young Shakespear in the drama series Will, Arthur in the action adventure series Into the Badlands, and Parker Roscoe in the spy series Alex Rider.

Anthony Keyvan as Rahim

Rahim appeared in season two of the show and quickly became Victor’s love interest.

Keyvan has previously played Nathan in Netflix comedy series Alexa & Katie, Jafar in Once Upon A Time In Wonderland, and Miguel in Grey’s Anatomy.

Rahim in Love, Victor

Rachel Hilson as Mia Brooks

Mia is a popular student at Creekwood High School, and one of Victor’s best friends.

Hilson is known for playing Nisa Dalmar in drama The Good Wife, Harmony Curtis in school-based drama Rise, and Beth Clarke in comedy series This Is Us.

Anthony Turpel as Felix Weston

Felix is Victor’s socially awkward classmate and close friend, and one of the first people Viktor came out to.

Turpel has played Will in the Netflix comedy drama series No Good Nick, R.J. Forrester in drama series The Bold and the Beautiful, and Freddie in action series 9-1-1.

Bebe Wood as Lake Meriweather

Lake is Felix’s ex-girlfriend, a close friend of Victor, and the potential new flame of fellow student Lucy.

Wood played Shannon O’Neal in musical comedy series The Real O’Neals, Shania Clemmons in The New Normal, and voiced Shannon in Netflix animated fantasy series Trollhunters.

Nico Greetham as Nick,

Nick is a new character to season three, and will meet and befriend Victor at church.

Greetham’s credits include playing Cal Cambon in American Horror Story, Nick in Netflix musical The Prom, and the yellow Power Ranger in Power Rangers Ninja Steel.

Who else is in the cast?

Other cast members who will return for season three include: Mason Gooding as Andrew, Isabella Ferreira as Pilar Salazar, Mateo Fernandez as Adrian Salazar, James Martinex as Armando Salazar, Ana Ortiz as Isabel Salazar, Ava Capri as Lucy, Mekhi Phifer as Harold, Sophia Bush as Veronica, and Betsy Brandt as Dawn Westen.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is Dear, Victor season 3 coming to Disney Plus?

Season 3 of Dear, Victor will be released on Disney Plus on 15 June.