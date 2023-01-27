These famous faces are known for being stars of the music, TV, and film industry - but they have also leant their names to lots of different food and drinks

Love delicious food and drinks? Fascinated by celebrities? Imagine combining the two. The end result is a fascinating catalogue of sought-after, and sometime surprising, products.

From energy drinks that people are willing to queue through the night to get, to salad dressings, snacks and alcoholic drinks that raise money for charitable causes - celebs have put their names and faces to some diverse and delectable products over the years.

We’ve scoured the shelves to catalogue 32 food and drink products which have either been created or endorsed by some of the most well-known faces in TV, film and music. They all have UK and US born celebrities behind them, and are all available to buy right here in the UK, should any nibbles or tipples take your fancy.

KSI and Logan Paul - Prime Drink £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now Prime hydration drink has been created by Youtube stars Logan Paul and KSI. The former boxing rivals have now become business partners, and their sports drinks has become an internet sensation. It launched in the UK in the summer of 2022, and since then people have gone as far as queuing through the night outside their local supermarkets to try to get their hands on one. You can currently buy it in both Aldi and Asda - that is if you can get there quick enough before it flies off the shelves...

Lewis Capaldi - Pizza £ 4.00 Buy now Buy now Scottish singer songwriter Lewis Capaldi has his own line of frozen pizzas. There are two flavours available; The Big Sexy Meaty One and The Big Sexy Cheesy One. He has, however, admitted that his own cooking skills are limited, so it seems to make sense that he’s stuck to two simple and classic topping options. In an interview with The Scottish Sun, he said: “Do I ever cook?... I can do cheesy pasta... I can do chips in the oven.” The pizzas are currently available from budget supermarket chain Iceland, but are expected to be rolled out further in the coming months.

Gary Barlow - Wine £ 8.00 Buy now Buy now Take That star Gary Barlow launched his own range of new wines in 2021. He released his wine, named “Gary Barlow Organic” exclusively through Morrisons - and it proved a sensation, selling out in days. The range features three organic Spanish wines which have been Gary claims to have carefully crafted and developed himself; one white, one rose and one red.

Kylie - Wine by Kylie Minogue £ 9.00 Buy now Buy now The Aussie chanteuse has created her own wine brand, the creatively named Kylie Minogue Wines, which was developed in collaboration with English beverage distributor Benchmark Drinks. Founded in 2020, Kylie Minogue Wines sells nine different varieties of wine produced in France, Italy, Australia, and Spain. Prices start at £9, and the range is available in all major UK supermarkets.

Graham Norton - Wine and Gin £ 9.50 Buy now Buy now You’ll know Graham Norton as a comedian, presenter and actor, but he also has his own range of wines and gins. The Graham Norton’s Own brand produces a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé, a South Australian Shiraz, an Argentinean He-Devil Red Blend, an Italian DOC Prosecco and DOC Rosé Prosecco, as well as two Gins - an Irish Gin in the London Dry style and a pink Gin. Prices start at £9, and the range is available in all major UK supermarkets.

George Clooney and Rande Gerber - Casamigos Tequila £ 49.95 Buy now Buy now Academy Award-winning actor George Clooney once co-owned a tequila brand called Casamigos with his best friend Rande Gerber, who is the husband of supermodel Cindy Crawford. They got the idea for the brand when they were on holiday together, wanting a tequila they could sip neat but didn’t give them a hangover the next day. Clooney and Gerber sold the company approximately $1 billion (£808.5 million) in 2017 - but it’s still being produced, and is available to buy in the UK.

Paul Newman - Salad dressings, pasta sauces, pizzas, chocolates, biscuits and other snacks £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now Late actor Paul Newman created his line of pasta sauces, dressings, pizzas, chocolates, biscuits and other snacks, called Newman’s Own, more than 30 years ago. It all started when he made his own salad dressings as Christmas gifts for his friends and neighbours in his home town. All profits from his foodie venture go to charity, and the company website reports that, to date, more than $587 million (£479 million) has found its way to good causes. Prices start at £2.

Kendall Jenner - 818 Tequila £ 60.00 Buy now Buy now Anything produced by the Kardashian sisters tends to be highly anticipated, so it’s no surprise that there was a huge amount of excitement when Kendall Jenner launched her new tequila brand, 818 Tequila, in May 2021. In fact, the products flew off the shelves and continue to be a best seller in both UK and US.

Ryan Reynolds - Aviation American Gin £ 28.00 Buy now Buy now Aviation American Gin is a brand of gin first produced in Portland, Oregon. An “American dry gin”, it’s produced by House Spirits Distillery. They sold the brand to Davos Brands, LLC, of New York in 2016, but House Spirits continues to be the gin’s distiller, with production in Portland, Oregon. Actor Ryan Reynolds acquired a stake in the brand from Davos in 2018. In 2020, Aviation was sold to Diageo, whose liquor lineup includes the gin Tanqueray, as well as Smirnoff vodka, and Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky. Reynolds still maintains an “ongoing ownership interest” in Aviation and has promoted the gin in various films he stars in, including Deadpool 2.

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston - Dos Hombres Mezcal £ 59.45 Buy now Buy now Actors Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad fame teamed up once more to create Dos Hombres Mezcal. According to the brand website the duo said: “We started Dos Hombres to create a Mezcal that we thought was perfect. A unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico”. It’s won multiple awards.

David Beckham - Haig Club Whisky £ 44.95 Buy now Buy now Former professional footballer and media personality David Beckham helped to create the brand Haig Club in 2014, and now works as the brand ambassador. These days, Beckham’s 77 million Instagram followers watch him sip his dram at everything from fashion launches to birthday parties to camping trips. He’s also been known to attend Haig Club events and launches too.

Dwayne Johnson - Teremana Tequila £ 68.99 Buy now Buy now Launched in March 2020, Teremana is made at a Mexican family-owned distillery in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, that benefits from the backing of film and former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Johnson is credited as the founder of the company and the tequila is created in small batches, by hand.

Ian Botham - Wine £ 10.00 Buy now Buy now Sir Ian Botham OBE, a former professional cricketer and cricket commentator, launched his new range of wines at the home of cricket, Lord’s. He unveiled the collection of premium wines in Australia and New Zealand. On the official website for the range, Botham said: “Developing my own range of wines has been something I’ve wanted to do for years and I’m thrilled the time has now come.” He added: “People ask me what I’m looking for in a good wine and the answer is simple. It must taste exceptional and offer good value for its price tag.”

Bob Dylan - Heaven’s Door Whiskey £ 63.99 Buy now Buy now From winning Grammy Awards and Academy Awards for his music to showing paintings in art exhibitions, Bob Dylan is known for being multi-talented. He’s decided to give his skills to the food and drink industry now, and his latest venture is a whiskey brand that includes a straight rye whiskey, a double barrel whiskey and a Tennessee straight bourbon. The musician initially wanted to call the venture Bootleg Whiskey after the album series, but he later opted for Heaven’s Door.

Motorhead - Ace of Spades Whiskey £ 55.95 Buy now Buy now The legendary rock band Motörhead has gotten into the spirits world, partnering with Brew Pipeline on Motörhead Ace of Spades Bourbon. This is a high-rye bourbon, released in 2021, named after one of the British rock band’s most famous albums.

Slipknot - No. 9 Whiskey £ 58.39 Buy now Buy now Much-loved heavy metal band Slipknot has teamed up with Cedar Ridge Distillery to create Slipknot No.9 Whiskey. Blended by Slipknot’s very own Shawn "Clown" Crahan, who can be seen sporting a clown mask when performing hence the nickname, the whiskey features Iowa corn as well as a helping of rye.

Metallica - Blackened American Whiskey £ 119.90 Buy now Buy now The legendary metal band proudly announced at the end of August 2018 that they had created an extraordinary whiskey in close collaboration with professional distiller Dave Pickerell. They also then announced a limited edition follow-up in 2022. According to Blackened, Metallica’s music actually leads to more flavour and colour. They said the sonic vibrations shake the finishing barrels and increase the interaction between the wood and whiskey, helping it to age better.

Sam Heughan - Sassenach Whisky £ 79.95 Buy now Buy now The Sassenach is the first whisky launched by Sam Heughan (who you may know as the actor who plays Jamie Fraser on hit sci-fi TV show Outlander), inspired by picturesque Highland landscapes. Sassenach is also the nickname Heughan’s character Fraser uses for his on-screen love interest Claire in the time travel drama.

Caitriona Balfe - Forget Me Not Gin £ 45.00 Buy now Buy now Forget Me Not is a smooth botanical gin distilled and handcrafted in the Highlands of Scotland by Irish actress Caitriona Balfe as an opportunity to support the arts: 25% of all profits from sales of the gin through ForgetMeNot.com are donated to arts projects and charities.

Jamie Laing - Candy Kittens Vegan Sweets £ 1.75 Buy now Buy now These are gourmet vegan sweets, made especially for adults. The idea for the product came from Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, who founded the confectionery company Candy Kittens with his university friend Ed.

Chloe, Poppy and Cara Delevingne - Della Vite Prosecco £ 19.99 Buy now Buy now Poppy and Cara Delevingne shot to fame in the modelling and acting worlds, while older sister Chloe focused on raising awareness of women’s health issues. In September 2020, the three sisters came together to launch their own brand of bubbly: Della Vite Prosecco. The 100% vegan and sustainable fizz is produced in a solar-powered winery in the Valdobbiadene region of Italy, run by the Biasiotto family of winemakers. Each bottle features a signature logo designed by Poppy Delevingne. Prices start at £19.99 a bottle.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Miraval wines £ 16.99 Buy now Buy now The award winning Miraval wines hail from one of the most famous Rose wine territories, Provence, France. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie bought Château Miraval sometime in the early 2000s - they even married there in 2014. After the pair split in 2016, Jolie sold off her shares in the estate, but Pitt is continuing with the business.

Drake - Mod Sélection Champagne £ 329.99 Buy now Buy now Rapper Drake has a champagne brand named Mod Sélection, which comes in six varieties, including blanc de blanc and rosé. It’s a premium product from one of the most influential figures in the music industry, so it’s no surprise it’ll set you back an eye-watering £329.99 a bottle.

Heather Mills - VBites £ 1.00 Buy now Buy now VBites is Heather Mills’ vegan brand that offers meat-free and dairy-free fish fingers, mozzarella, chicken pieces, bacon, burgers and pâté. It has been running since 1993, and this year celebrates its 30th anniversary. Prices start at just £1.

Channing Tatum - Born and Bred Vodka £ 45.00 Buy now Buy now Channing Tatum is well-known in the film industry, but he’s also the founder of Born and Bred vodka brand. The collaboration began at the Grand Teton Distillery, Idaho, United States where the Magic Mike star had visited in search for the best vodka in America. He was so taken by the family business, he decided to collaborate on a new venture with them. Voila, Born and Bred.

Gareth Gates - Cuppanut (Coconut tea) £ 4.50 Buy now Buy now Created and founded by pop star Gareth Gates, Cuppanut is set to be available to buy in UK supermarkets this Spring. Gates’ vision was to create a ‘coconut tea’, but without the tea so there’s no caffeine and only pure raw ingredients. The tea will be available in three different flavours; Coconut, Coconut and Cranberry, Coconut Ginger and Turmeric.

Dan Aykroyd - Crystal Head Vodka £ 39.95 Buy now Buy now Comedy legend Dan Aykroyd co-founded premium vodka brand Crystal Head, which comes in that instantly recognisable - and super cool - bottle shape.

Bethenny Frankel - Skinnygirl cocktails £ 62.90 Buy now Buy now Skinnygirl Cocktails is a range of ready-to-serve cocktails founded by Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel. The low-calorie drink’s flavours include mojito and white peach margarita. Frankel sold the business in 2011 for a reported $100 million (£81 million).

Ludacris - Conjure Cognac £ 30.00 Buy now Buy now Conjure Cognac is rapper Chris "Ludacris" Bridges’ venture into the food and drink world. It’s a blend of young and old cognacs that are aged in Limousin oak casks for three years. The brand was founded in 2009 and the hip-hop artist has been involved from the start.

The Pogues - Irish Whiskey £ 22.24 Buy now Buy now Irish band The Pogues launched their own eponymous brand of whiskey in 2015, in conjunction with West Cork Distillers. The band’s first foray into the world of whiskey was a brilliant Irish blend, and they also launched a single malt.

Justin Timberlake - Sauza 901 Tequila £ 39.90 Buy now Buy now Singer and actor Justin Timberlake first launched his tequila range in 2009 under the name 901, referring to his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. In 2014, however, Timberlake teamed up with Sauza in 2014, renaming it Sauza 901. Prices start at £39.90.