Harry Styles has reportedly moved on with model Emily Ratajkowski after splitting from Olivia Wilde in November

Harry Styles is rumoured to be dating model Emily Ratajkowski. (Getty Images/graphic Mark Hall National World)

British pop star Harry Styles is rumoured to be dating American model Emily Ratajkowski. The pair were pictured kissing in the streets of Tokyo, prompting reports of a romance.

The As It Was singer and former One Direction frontman recently ended his relationship with Olivia Wilde in November 2022 after two years. And has got tongues wagging once more after being pictured kissing supermodel Ratajkowski.

But who is Emily Ratajkowski and is she dating Harry Styles? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Emily Ratajkowski?

Emily Ratajkowski is an American model and actress. She was born in London to American parents on 7 June 1991. Ratajkowski began acting as a child and she notably appeared in two episodes of the American teen sitcom iCarly between 2009 and 2010.

Emily Ratajkowski has over 29 million followers on Instagram. (Getty Images)

Ratajkowski pursued a career in modelling in her early twenties and she rose to prominence by appearing in two music videos in 2012 which were Robin Thicke’s chart topping song Blurred Lines and Maroon 5’s Love Somebody.

Since then Ratajakowski has appeared in a range of films including Gone Girl (2014), Entourage (2015) and Welcome Home (2018). Ratajkowski has been described by Models.com as one of the new generation of supermodels. She has 29.8 million followers on Instagram and 1.4 million followers on Twitter.

How tall is Emily Ratajkowski?

Emily Ratajkowski is 5 ft 7 in height which makes her smaller than Harry Styles who is 6ft tall.

Does Emily Ratajkowski have children?

Emily Ratajkowski married actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018 and announced the news via her Instagram. In 2020, Ratajkowski confirmed on social media that she was pregnant and she gave birth to a son the following year. Ratajkowski reportedly separated from her husband in July 2022 and the pair are believed to have filed for a divorce according to the Daily Mail.

Are Harry Styles and Emily Ratjakowski dating?

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajakowski were pictured kissing in the streets of Tokyo by the Daily Mail on Sunday 26 March.

A source close to Styles admitted that he had previously been keeping the relationship a secret from the media. A report from The Mirror last month said: “Harry is seeing someone. He’s going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia.”

Styles is currently performing in Japan as part of his Love on Tour series of worldwide gigs.

Harry Styles relationship timeline

Harry Styles has dated a number of famous names over the years including award winning singer Taylor Swift and model Kendall Jenner.

Here we take a look back at the As It Was singers dating history, according to Page Six: