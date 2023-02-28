Comedian Pete Davidson has reportedly dated more than 10 women in the last seven years - and there are rumours he could be involved with rapper Ice Spice

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson has had a number of high profile relationships over the past few years.

The 29-year-old American is most well-known as being a cast member of the NBC late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live between 2014 and 2022. In his personal life, he seems to have a preference for dating fellow famous faces, and although he hasn’t been without a love interest for longer than a few months since 2015 and even popped the question to songstress Ariana Grande, Davidson is seemingly yet to find long-term love.

After his nine-month relationship with reality star Kim Kardashian came to an end last year he reportedly had short time relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski, and there are now rumours about who he is dating in 2023. Here, we take a look at the girls who weren’t quite the one for him - and who he may be dating now.

1 . Carly Aquilino Pete Davidson dated now 31-year-old American stand-up comedian, actress, television host and television personality Carly Aquilino for a short time back in 2015.

2 . Cazzie David Pete's first serious relationship was between 2016 and 2018 with Cazzie David, daughter of comedian Larry David. Davidson said David was a "very talented girl" when he confirmed the break-up. Two years later, in 2020, David, now aged 28, revealed Davidson broke up with her and then a day later she found out he was seeing singer Ariana Grande. She moved on, however, and the pair remain friends.

3 . Ariana Grande Pete's most serious relationship to date was with singer Ariana Grande, age 29. They announced they were dating in May 2018, shortly after Davidson had broken things off with Cazzie David. They got engaged just a few weeks later, and Grande immortalised their relationship with track 'Pete Davidson' in which she referred to him as her 'soulmate'. In October of the same year, however, it was revealed they had split.

4 . Kate Beckinsale Pete wasn't single long again after his engagement to Ariana Grande ended. In March 2019 it was confirmed that he was seeing actress and model Kate Beckinsale - who is 20 years his senior - by kissing her at a New York Rangers game. The pair weren't meant to be and called it quits just a month later.