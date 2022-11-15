Davidson and Kim Kardashian split up in August 2022 after dating for nine months

Comedian Pete Davidson is rumoured to be dating again. The Saturday Night Live (SNL) star has been linked to model and author Emily Ratajkowski.

A source told US Weekly that the pair had been “talking for a couple months now” and the couple have allegedly been spotted getting cosy on a “date” in New York.

Davidson recently broke up with Kim Kardashian in August after nine months of dating. The couple were first linked after they were spotted holding hands in October 2021.

The comedian would go on to appear on The Kardashians and was targeted on social media by Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West, who has been making headlines after a series of antisemitic comments online.

So, who is Pete Davidson dating and are the rumours true? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Pete Davidson?

Davidson is an American comedian, best known for being a cast member of the comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL). The 28-year-old was born in New York, his father Scott Matthew Davidson was a New York City firefighter who died during the September 11 attacks, when Davidson was just seven-years-old.

He was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) as a teenager and undergoes an Infliximab infusion every six weeks to manage his symptoms.

After leaving high school he attended the St Francis College in Brooklyn Heights, lasting one semester before dropping out to pursue a career in comedy. Davidson was signed to SNL in 2014 and quickly became a popular feature of the sketch show.

He has gone on to host his own stand up specials and appeared in films and TV shows including: The Freak Brothers, The Suicide Squad, The King of Staten Island and Angry Birds Movie 2.

In 2016, Davidson was featured on Forbes, 30 under 30 list.

Who is Pete Davidson dating?

Davidson has been reportedly linked to Ratajkowski. A source told US Weekly that: “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” adding that they are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

Whilst on social media, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted on Twitter that the pair had been spotted on a “date” in New York.

The message they shared said: “CANT BELIEVE IM SAYING THIS. EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE IN BROOKLYN TOGETHER. HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLLL.” Adding that the pair were “clearly hooking up”.

However, the sighting has not been confirmed as credible and both stars have yet to comment on the alleged rumour.

What has Emily Ratajkowski said?

Ratajkowski confirmed that she was newly single in an interview with Variety. Reflecting on her 2021 book of essays, My Body, she said: “One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go.”

She added: “I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”

When did Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian break up?

Davidson and Kardashian split up in August 2022 after dating for nine months. The couple had first been spotted holding hands in October 2021, with Davidson going on to appear on The Kardashians.

Throughout their relationship he was targeted on social media by Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West, who even went so far as to write a song about him, with the subsequent music video featuring a scene in which he burried the SNL comedian.