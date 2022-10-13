Kim Kardashian reveals she had sex with Pete Davidson in front of fireplace to ‘honour’ Grandma MJ Campbell
The Kardashian star spilled details of her weekend away with her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian has opened up about her intimate relationship with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.
In the fourth episode of The Kardashians Season 2, which aired on Thursday, Kim met up with her grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian.
The Kardashians star, 41, shared details of her intimate night with Pete, 28, during a stay at the Beverley Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.
"You know what's so crazy?" she asked her grandmother. "Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honour of you."
"I know that's really creepy," she added.
After hearing the story, MJ asked, "Not in the lobby?"
"Not in the lobby," Kim exclaimed. "But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?"
MJ joked, “I know, but I was younger once,” adding Pete is “so cute,” with Kim adding, “He's so nice.”
Campbell, who turned 88 in late June, once told her family about the pleasures of having sex in front of a fire.
Kim and Pete sparked dating rumours during an episode of the American comedy show Saturday Night Live in October 2021.
Kardashian, 41, confirmed their relationship in March in a post on Instagram, shortly after she was declared legally single after filing for divorce from rapper Kanye West.
They were photographed together on a number of occasions and made their official red carpet debut together at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in May last year.
However, the Hollywood power couple – colloquially known as “Kete” – broke up after nine months of dating in August.
In another episode of The Kardashians, Kim spoke about why Pete attracts attractive women.
The comedian has previously dated Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber, as well as Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor.
"Pete has the best heart," Kim said during a confessional in the episode. "I feel like people have this, like, idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does. But he's just the sweetest, most thoughtful person."
Kim was recently quizzed on her dating life after her split from the Saturday Night Live star but confirmed that she isn’t looking to date anyone else.
She explained to the show hosts that she’s not “looking for anything” and wants to focus on finishing her law degree and spending more time with her children.