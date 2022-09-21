Ariana Grande is moving to the UK to work on her latest film project

Ariana Grande is reportedly set to move into a mansion in London while working on the upcoming two-film adaptation of the musical Wicked.

The American singer, 29, who has been cast as Glinda The Good Witch, will live in the palatial property in North London for the duration of filming, which is taking place in the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nearby areas of Hampstead Heath, Highgate and Belsize Park are already home to several celebrities, and Ariana will be neighbours with singer Liam Gallagher and comedian Ricky Gervais.

American singer Ariana Grande is moving into a mansion in London. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

A source told The Sun: “Ariana is renting a stunning house in one of the capital’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

“But anyone who thinks they might catch a glimpse of her has no chance, as the place she has found is like a fortress.

“The home has private grounds and is well out of reach of other people, so she’ll be able to totally switch off after filming.”

Ariana Grande is seen at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ariana’s property expert husband, Dalton Gomez, is expected to spend time with her in Britain.

The source said the house features a sprawling kitchen, bedrooms with high-end furniture, huge reception rooms, a massive cinema, and private gardens for entertaining.

The house, however, does not come cheap and is expected to cost hundreds of thousands of pounds to rent.

Ariana began work on the film earlier this year after she landed the lead role over Amanda Seyfried.

Unfortunately for fans of the 7 rings singer, she won’t be releasing new music anytime soon as she prioritises her attention on Wicked.

She said: “I know the material like the back of my hand, but I still have so much to learn.”

‘’The truth is, I have not begun an album. I know I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department. But after Positions, I was not ready to start another album yet, so I have not begun another album”, the singer said in a Q&A video posted to her R.E.M. Beauty YouTube channel.

Ariana revealed that she went into full preparation mode after hearing murmurs about casting for the role of Glinda the Witch in the upcoming Wicked film, which she has dreamed about since she was a child.

She will appear alongside Cynthia Erivo, who will play the coveted role of Elphaba in Jon M. Chu’s star-studded two-part movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.

The award-winning musical, based on the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel ‘Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West’, focuses on the witches of the Land of Oz and begins before Dorothy Gale arrives in Oz from Kansas.