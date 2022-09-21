The singer is struggling to arrange the move due to his children’s school rules

Peter Andre, 49, has announced that he wants to move his family to Australia, so that he can be closer to his mother Thea who is currently in ill health.

The singer and his wife Emily MacDonagh, currently live in Harrow, London, with children Junior (aged 17), Princess (aged 15), Amelia (aged eight) and Theo (aged five).

Peter announced the news in his magazine column for New! , writing: “If it all goes to plan, it’ll be December and we’ll all be going to Oz as a family.

“We want to get out there as soon as we can and stay for as long as possible, but it’s tricky with the kids’ school.

“They have different timings, which makes it complicated.”

The move will enable Peter and his family to spend time with his mother who is now 86-years-old and his father Savvas who is 89-years-old - the couple live in Sydney.

Peter shared news of his mother’s ill health on his Instagram , saying: “Happy 67th wedding anniversary mum and dad. Love you both with every bit of my heart. I feel happy and sad posting this.

“Happy of course that they have achieved 67 years of marriage but sad that age is taking its toll and mum especially is really struggling.

“I always pray for your health, both of you. I also pray that I can be even half the parent to my children that you both are to me.”

Peter shared this message alongside a photo of himself kissing his mother Thea on the cheek.

He has not said what condition or ailment his mother may be suffering from but he did suggest that they were age related.

Peter was born in London but moved to Australia when he was just six-years-old.

He grew up down under but came back to the UK in the 1990s to launch his pop career.