Filming for season four of Succession has started in New York City in June with stars Brian Cox and Matthew Macfadyen returning

Succession cleaned up at the Emmys this month, racking up 25 nominations and taking home four gongs including the coveted Outstanding Drama award.

The show has proved monumentally popular both in the US where it is set and in the UK.

Brian Cox in Succession

The dark comedy drama series is the brainchild of Peep Show and Fresh Meat co-creator Jesse Armstrong and features an all-star cast led by Brian Cox (the actor not the physicist).

Who is in the cast of Succession season four, what is the plot and when is it expected to air? Here is everything you need to know:

Who is in the cast of Succession season 4?

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Jeremey Strong as Kendall Roy

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman

Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon

David Rasche as Karl Muller

Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker

Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy

Justine Lupe as Willa Ferreyra

Scott Nicholson as Colin

Dagmara Dominczyk as Karolina Novotney

Juliana Canfield as Jess Jordan

Zoë Winters as Kerry

Jeannie Berlin as Cyd Peach

Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Naomi Pierce

Hope Davis as Sandi Furness

Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson

The cast of Succession

What is the plot of Succession season 4?

The official synopsis for season four reads: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer.

“The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed.”

Season four will follow the season three finale twist which saw Tom turn on the Roy siblings and take sides with Logan.

When is the Succession season 4 UK release date?

An official release date has not yet been confirmed, but HBO has said that the show will land before the 2023 Emmy period.

This means that season four will be released by May 2023 at the latest.

Season three was released in the US between October and December 2021 following a production period that began in November 2020.

If this 11 month lag between production beginning and the show airing is repeated then the series will drop around May 2023.

Succession season four is likely to air in the UK the day after it is released in the US.

Succession is broadcast in the UK on Sky Atlantic and will air in weekly installments.

There were 10 episodes in season one and two of the show, and nine episodes in season three, so a similar number of episodes are expected in season four.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, as the new season is still in production. A trailer is likely to arrive in early 2023 ahead of the season four release.

Will there be a Succession season 5?

HBO has not confirmed if there will be a fifth season of Succession and as things stand it looks like season four could be the last.

Show writer Georgia Pritchett told The Sunday Times last year: "I think the maximum would be five seasons but possibly more like four.

“At this point [Show creator Jesse Armstrong] is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We’ve got a good end in sight."

What did Brian Cox say about Succession season 5?

Brian Cox, who plays media mogul and patriarch Logan Roy told The Times “I don’t know [if there will be a fifth season]. No one’s had their contracts renewed.