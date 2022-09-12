Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer will star in The End We Start From, which is being produced by Benedict Cumberbatch

Jodie Comer has been given extra security on the set of her new film following a string of incidents that have left her ‘frightened’.

The Killing Eve actress, 29, from Liverpool, has been working on the apocalyptic thriller The End We Start From, which centres around a family who are torn apart by an environmental crisis.

It is alleged that an incident occurred on set, and the film’s producers were unwilling to take any risks.

The film’s executive producer and Comer’s co-star Benedict Cumberbatch is said to have recommended a bodyguard who previously looked after him.

“The film’s producers want to ensure that everyone is as safe as possible and, with Jodie’s unpleasant experiences, they didn’t want to take any risks, no matter how small,” an insider said, according to Mail Online.

“A bodyguard who has previously looked after Benedict was drafted in, and other measures have been implemented. Jodie’s safety is paramount. She has had some nasty experiences lately,” they added.

The actress was involved in a security scare in April whilst making her west-end debut in Suzie Miller’s award-winning play Prima Facie in London.

She had to be whisked out of a back door after a man in a suit with flowers attempted to meet her at the usual exit of the Harold Pinter Theatre.

A few weeks later, the same man was spotted ‘behaving oddly’ again, and security were alerted.

Last year, Comer was left fearing for her life after a French stalker threatened to kill her.

The 44-year-old man sent a message saying, “I am coming to England to create carnage,” before being arrested by police at his home in Roubaix, northern France.

Jodie Comer rose to global prominence for her role as Villanelle across four seasons of the BBC America spy thriller Killing Eve.

She received great acclaim for the role and won a British Academy Television Award for Best Actress and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in the Drama Series.

Her cinematic roles include playing Marguerite de Carrouges in historical drama The Last Duel, Rey’s mother in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Millie in Free Guy.

In her latest movie, she will play a mother with a newborn child who tries to find a way home, navigating a challenging and apocalyptic start to motherhood.