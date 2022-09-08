The End We Start From is a disaster film set in London starring Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch

Upcoming disaster thriller The End We Start From stars Jodie Comer in the lead role and boasts an impressive supporting cast.

The movie has been co-financed by Hera Pictures, Anton, BBC Film, and Sunnymarch, which was co-founded by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will mark the feature-length directorial debut of Mahalia Belo who has previously worked on six-part fantasy drama Requiem and historical miniseries The Long Song.

Jodie Comer in The End We Start From

What is The End We Start From about?

The film follows a woman with her newborn baby as she tries to find her way home as London is submerged during a devastating environmental crisis.

The dystopian climate change nightmare zooms in on one family out of millions who are torn apart by the environmental chaos.

Comer told The Hollywood Reporter “My character is ordinary and extraordinary, both her very personal life and the world around her have been turned upside down and she is dealing with the unknown at every turn. Her story is about the quiet heroics of determination, devotion, bravery and love”.

Is The End We Start From Based on a book?

Yes, the film is an adaptation of Megan Hunter’s debut 2017 novel of the same name - Alice Birch who helped adapt Sally Rooney’s Normal People and worked as a story editor on Succession, wrote the screenplay.

The novel’s synopsis reads: “In the midst of a mysterious environmental crisis, as London is submerged below flood waters, a woman gives birth to her first child, Z.

“Days later, the family are forced to leave their home in search of safety. As they move from place to place, shelter to shelter, their journey traces both fear and wonder as Z’s small fists grasp at the things he sees, as he grows and stretches, thriving and content against all the odds.”

Hunter wrote a second novel in 2020, The Harpy, a revenge thriller fairy tale hybrid written in musical prose.

The Marvel star spent all day at The Wave.

Who is in the cast of The End We Start From?

Jodie Comer plays the mother in the film who is trying to navigate her way through the devastated capital city whilst caring for her newborn baby.

Comer is best known for her role as Villanelle in thriller series Killing Eve, and for playing Kate in Doctor Foster. Her cinematic roles include playing Marguerite de Carrouges in historical drama The Last Duel, Rey’s mother in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Millie in Free Guy.

Benedict Cumberbatch will also star in the film in an as yet unknown role. Cumberbatch is known for playing Sherlock in the BBC series, and for his role as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mark Strong has also been confirmed as a member of the cast. Strong is recogniseable for his role as Merlin in Kingsman and its sequel. His other film credits include Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Imitation Game, Shazam!, and Zero Dark Thirty.

Other cast members include:

Joel Fry

Gina McKee

Nina Sosanya

Katherine Waterston

No word yet on who plays the baby, though it is expected to be their cinematic debut.

When is the release date of The End We Start From?

Principal photography began on The End We Start From this month in London where the film is being shot on location on a £9 million budget.