The film is adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by Jessica Knoll

Jessica Knoll’s bestselling novel Luckiest Girl Alive is finally coming to Netflix as a film.

Starring and produced by Mila Kunis (That 70s Show), its trailer just dropped and fans have been left with more questions than answers.

The mystery thriller follows the story of Ani FaNelli, a woman who leads the life many of us could only dream of.

But things start to unravel after a dark secret from her past is uncovered.

Here’s everything you need to know about Luckiest Girl Alive.

Mila Kunis as Ani in Luckiest Girl Alive (Pic: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix)

When is Luckiest Girl Alive out on Netflix?

Luckiest Girl Alive will be dropping on Netflix on Friday 7 October.

Is it based on a book?

Speaking to Netflix Tudum about her book, the author explained much of it was her own story.

Knoll said: “There was so much of my own story and experience embedded in this character. It was really important to me that I be the one to tell it.

“I was someone who did not present in any way someone who had gone through a really traumatic thing young.”

She added: “I lived in New York, working at Cosmopolitan magazine, sitting in meetings coming up with cover lines for ‘50 Hands-Free Ways To Give Him Sexual Pleasure’. I was planning my wedding and I was going to all my fittings and I was making appointments to get eyelash extensions, and I wore white jeans and I was bubbly happy.

“To me, there was something very absurd and comical, darkly comical, about the fact that this was the surface of my life and that you would never know by looking at me what was happening beneath the surface, what I had been through, and how f**king angry I was all the time. That’s where the humour comes from.”

What is the plot?

Luckiest Girl Alive tells the story of Ani FaNelli, a popular editor who seems to have it all, but is hiding a secret from the past.

Netflix’s synopsis reads: “Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.”

Who will star in Luckiest Girl Alive?

The film will star Kunis not only in the lead playing FaNelli, but also as a producer alongside director Mike Barker (The Handmaid’s Tale).

Finn Wittrock (Ratched) will play the role of Ani’s filthy rich fiancé, whilst Chiara Aurelia (Cruel Summer) will play Ani as a teenager - then known by the name TifAni.

Other confirmed actors include: Connie Britton (Dirty John), Jennifer Beals (The L Word), Scoot McNairy (Narcos: Mexico), Thomas Barbusca (The Mick), Justine Lupe (Succession), Dalmar Abuzeid (Anne With An E), Alex Barone (Dopesick) and Carson MacCormac (East Of Middle West).

Is there a trailer?

The trailer for Luckiest Girl Alive dropped on 7 September.

Shared by both Netflix and Kunis, the mysterious two-minute trailer leaves us with more questions than answers.

In it, we meet Ani FaNelli, a career-driven editor who is about to be married.

However, her plans are interrupted with the mysterious arrival of a documentary maker.

Throughout the trailer we see flashbacks of Ani’s former life, but what is she hiding?

The trailer ends with Ani admitting: “Sometimes I feel like a wind-up doll. Turn my key and I will tell you exactly what you want to hear.”

You can watch the trailer below.

Where can I watch Luckiest Girl Alive?