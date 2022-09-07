All Quiet on the Western Front is an upcoming movie remake based on the classic anti-war book by Erich Remarque

All Quiet on the Western Front is a German remake of one of the first Best Picture winners and follows the life of a soldier in the trenches of the First World War.

The original film and novel that it was based on are both regarded as landmark anti-war works, coming during the interwar period.

The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this month before landing on Netflix later in the year.

What is All Quiet on the Western Front about?

The All Quiet on the Western Front adapted from the book of the same name follows German soldier Paul Baumer, a young man who, along with his friends, was encouraged to join the military by his jingoistic teacher.

He and his former classmates witness the brutal horrors of warfare as men die in their thousands across the fields of France.

Paul sees many of his friends killed by gunfire, grenades, and bombs, and is traumatised by his time in the trenches.

The film’s director, Edward Berger, who also directed Cold War drama series Deutschland 83, said: "All Quiet on the Western Front may be set in 1918, but it speaks directly to our times and the divisive tone in today’s discourse. It is a physical, visceral and very modern film that has never been told from my country’s perspective, it has never been made into a German-language film.”

Who is in the cast of All Quiet on the Western Front?

Daniel Brühl is a producer on the film and also stars as Matthias Erzberger - a real-life German politician who opposed the war. The character did not feature in the original novel or earlier film adaptations.

Brühl is best known for his role as Zemo in the Marvel film Captain America: Civil War. He has also played Fredrick Zoller in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds and Niki Lauda in Rush. He had the lead role of Alex in German comedy romance film Good Bye Lenin!

Daniel Brühl as Matthias Erzberger

All Quiet on the Western Front also stars:

Albrecht Schuch as Stanislaus Katczinsky

Felix Kammerer as Paul Bäumer

Moritz Klaus as Frantz Müller

Aaron Hilmer as Albert Kropp

Edin Hasanovic as Tjaden Stackfleet

Is All Quiet on the Western Front based on a book?

Yes, German novelist Erich Remarque published All Quiet on the Western Front in 1929 - he had been conscripted into the German army during the First World War when he was 18 and fought on the Western Front.

Remarque was injured in the leg, arm, and neck during the war and the novel is a semi-autobiographical account of his experience in the trenches.

The German remake will explore the horrors of war

The Nazis banned Remarque’s books for its anti-war sentiments and he left Germany to live in Switzerland before and during the Second World War - his sister Elfriede Scholz was beheaded by the Nazis in 1943.

All Quiet on the Western Front was first adapted into a film in 1930 and won Best Picture at the third Academy Awards. It was adapted again in 1979, this time in colour.

Remarque also wrote The Road Back, published in 1931 which is regarded as a sequel to All Quiet and follows a German soldier attempting to reintegrate to civilian life after his time in the trenches.

When is the release date of All Quiet on the Western Front?

All Quiet on the Western Front will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on 12 September.

There will be a limited cinematic release beginning in Germany on 29 September.

It will be released on Netflix in the UK and worldwide on 28 October 2022.

Is there a trailer?