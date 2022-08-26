Abomination is a Marvel villain and enemy of the Hulk played by Tim Roth in the Disney Plus show

Abomination is a Marvel villain who has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) almost since the beginning.

The character is a long-time enemy of the Hulk, but with his re-introduction in She-Hulk, Abomination has had plenty of time to do some soul searching and may be a reformed character.

This is everything you need to know about Abomination, and how the character fits into the MCU timeline:

Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky in She-Hulk

Who is Abomination?

Abomination is a villain in the Marvel comics and MCU and has similar powers to the superhero the Hulk.

The character was created by Marvel writer Stan Lee and artist Gil Kane, first appearing in the comics in 1967.

The origins of Abomination’s character differ between media, but in the MCU the villain was created when Emil Blonsky, a former special-ops commander, was given the same super-soldier serum that Captain America received, and injected himself with Bruce Banner’s gamma irradiated blood, turning himself into a Hulk-sized green monster.

Abomination was intended to be used as a weapon to defeat the Hulk, who the military saw as a threat, but it soon became obvious that Abomination was the greater menace.

Abomination fought the Hulk and was ultimately defeated and taken into custody by S.H.I.E.L.D.

Abomination was considered as a candidate for joining the Avengers initiative, but he was blocked following intervention from Tony Stark, and the Hulk was put forward instead.

What Marvel films has Abomination been in?

Abomination’s origin story, his campaign to bring down the Hulk, and his defeat took place in The Incredible Hulk, the second film in the MCU.

Abomination had a cameo appearance in the Phase Four Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, 13 years after the character’s first appearance.

In the film, the Sorcerer Supreme Wong temporarily released Abomination from his supermax prison to participate in an underground fighting tournament at the Golden Daggers club - Abomination fought much more fiercely than the pair had planned, but Wong was able to make him knock himself out.

In Shang-Chi Abomination only appeared in his mutated monster form, there were no scenes of him as Emil Blonsky.

Lawyer Jen Walters is tasked with securing Abomination’s parole in She-Hulk

Why is Abomination in She-Hulk?

In She-Hulk, the Hulk’s cousin, Jennifer Walters, a lawyer with Hulk-like abilities, takes on Blonsky as a client and works to get him out on parole.

Walters calls Bruce to make sure that he would be okay with her working with his former-nemesis.

Bruce assures Jennifer that he is a completely different person to when he fought Abomination - this is true in more ways than one as Banner/Hulk was played by Edward Norton in the first film but has been played by Mark Ruffalo in every other MCU appearance.

In She-Hulk, Abomination appears in human form as Blonsky and wants to atone for his past actions.

It’s not yet clear whether Abomination is entirely remorseful, or if he just wants to be let out of prison before going on a rampage or not.

Whether Abomination is now a hero, anti-hero, or still a villain will be revealed as new episodes of She-Hulk are released on Disney Plus.

Who is Abomination actor Tim Roth?

Oscar-nominated actor Tim Roth, 61, has played Abomination in every one of his MCU appearances.

Roth is known for his collaborations with director Quentin Tarantino in films including Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Four Rooms, and The Hateful Eight.

He has also starred in Rob Roy, Planet of the Apes, Funny Games, and Selma.

Roth’s TV roles include playing Reg Christie in the dark crime drama Rillington Place, Dr. Cal Lightman in Lie to Me, and Hutch in Twin Peaks.

Will Abomination be in more Marvel films?

Nothing has yet been confirmed, but Roth is expected to reprise his role in the 2024 MCU film Thunderbolts.

The movie is about a group of supervillains who are recruited to go on missions for the government.