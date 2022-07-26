Despite being blasted for her appearance as Titania in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jameela Jamil says she “loves the Marvel fan base”

Jameela Jamil participated in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s San Diego Comic-Con panel ahead of her role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The Good Place actress, who is known for being an outspoken activist on social media, agreed with fans who criticized her Marvel character’s look.

Jameela plays antagonist Titania opposite Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk in the new Disney+ film, which airs on 17 August.

Social media users have critiqued Tatiana’s wig, with one fan writing: “clearly makeup, costume and wig are NOT the way Marvel knows how to go.”

While another compared her character to a drag queen, writing: “Why does Titania look like a drag race queen hauled back mid season without time to plan any wigs and outfits.”

However Jameela happily took the feedback on board and in a video speaking to The Hollywood Reporter , she explained why she backed the criticism.

“It was great. It’s just a wig. I love the MCU. I love the Marvel fan base. I respect them, and I was merely making sure that they knew that I was with them. I was reassuring them. I’m on their side. And so I never mind any criticism or feedback.

“As long as it isn’t done in a cruel or toxic way, I’m with the Marvel fan base when they push for more. And so, I’m into it,” Jameela said.

When asked if she should let Disney know when she’s addressing negative feedback, Jamil responded: “No, I think Disney knew that they were signing a loose cannon into their universe.

“But also, they trust me, and they know that I only come at anything from a place of love and respect for this fandom, for this universe.

“It was a really fun, funny exchange. It just wasn’t a big thing.”

You can watch the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer here .

The trailer shows Mark Ruffalo back as Bruce Banner, and it teases an appearance from Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

Who is Jameela Jamil?

Jameela was born on 25 February 1986 in London, to an Indian father and Pakistani-British mother.

She was born with congenital hearing loss and labyrinthitis, which has several operations to correct.

Later, at age nine, she was diagnosed with hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and three years later she was also diagnosed with coeliac disease.

As a teenager, Jameela suffered from anorexia nervosa, and at the age of 17 she was struck by a car while running from a bee, breaking several bones and damaging her spine.

She now credits the car accident for pushing her towards recovery from anorexia, saying it changed her relationship with her body.

Jameela attended Queen’s College School in London but was unable to complete her A-Levels due to the accident.

Jameela worked teaching English to foreign students before she began a media career in 2009, with her first big gig as a presenter on Channel 4’s Freshly Squeezed alongside Nick Grimshaw.

She was also a DJ, wrote columns and presented The Closet, an online fashion advice show.

Jameela became Tahani Al-Jamil in The Good Place after moving from London to Los Angeles

Since 2019, Jameela has been the host of TBS’ The Misery Index

In 2018, she joined the cast of Disney’s Indian-inspired cartoon Mira, Royal Detective

In April 2020, she began podcasting about women’s accomplishments, body positivity, activism and racial inclusivity. The podcast began just two years after she created an Instagram account called ‘I Weigh’, which she uses to talk about “radical inclusivity, so that no one feels alone.”

Last year, she was cast as the Marvel supervillain Titania in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She is also part of the voice cast of DC League of Super-Pets, which is now in cinemas. Jameela plays Diana Prince, known as Wonder Woman, a warrior princess from Themyscira.

Jameela’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million

Jameela has been dating singer James Blake since 2015

Her Money: According to TheThings.com , Jameela’s net worth was estimated to be around $2 million (roughly £1.6 million) as of November 2020.

In a recent interview, while on the panel at the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s San Diego Comic-Con, Jameela addressed the pandemic, saying that she realised life is short.

The Marvel actress said: “I think there was something about the pandemic that made me realise — as with a lot of people — ‘Oh, wow, life is so short, and we just have to grab every opportunity to live a new experience we can.”

Connections

Jameela has worked alongside Nick Grimshaw on Freshly Squeezed, Scott Mills on BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart Update, and Matt Edmondson on T4.

In her most recent role as Titania, she works alongside Orphan Black actress Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo, known for his role as the Hulk in the Marvel Universe and Marshal Chuck Aule in Shutter Island.

The 36-year-old also took a DJ gig at Elton John’s birthday party, after lying about having prior experience.

She recently worked alongside Dwayne Johnson in new animation film DC League of Super-pets.

She described The Rock as a “great role model, a gentleman, and a hilarious and unpretentious human” in an Instagram post.

Yesterday Jameela added a video to her Instagram reels of her meeting (and sniffing) actor Paul Rudd at San Diego Comic-Con.

She wrote: “Stayed a foot away. But then he hugged me! Smells like eternal youth. I love him so much.”

Personal life

Jameela has been dating singer James Blake since 2015.