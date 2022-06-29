The American reality dance competition sees different houses compete for a huge cash prize

Legendary: Strike a Pose is a ball culture dance competition which sees ten houses, or dance groups, complete various voguing challenges in the hopes of taking home the cash prize.

The knockout style competition sees the houses scored out of ten by each judge, with the bottom two houses dancing off each week and the losing house being eliminated.

Legendary

Legendary has been praised for its diversity of talent, featuring queer, trans and POC dancers.

The winning dance house will be awarded $100,000, the biggest cash prize in the ballroom dancing scene.

Season two aired in the US on HBO Max last year but is airing on E4 Extra and Channel 4 now.

What is voguing?

Voguing is a style of dance which imitates the way that models move on a catwalk.

A major element of voguing is the outfits that the dancers wear, making the competition as much about fashion as it is about dance.

The dance style entered the mainstream after it was featured on the music video to Vogue by Madonna.

Who is the host of Legendary?

Dashaun Wesley is the master of ceremonies for the series.

Wesley is a actor, choreographer and dancer well known in the ballroom community for his dramatics style of voguing.

Dashaun Wesley is the MC

Who are the judges on Legendary?

Jameela Jamil

The English actress is best known for her role as Tahani Al-Jamil in the comedy Fantasy series The Good Place and for hosting American comedy game show The Misery Index.

She took on the role of the supervillain Titania in Disney+ Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and has hosted the podcast I Weigh with Jameela Jamil, which focuses on women’s achievements, since April 2020.

Law Roach

Roach is a fashion stylist who has worked with big names in the entertainment industry, including Ariana Grande, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Celine Dion, and Jessie J.

He was also a judge on season 23 and 24 of America’s Next Top Model.

Legendary judges

Leiomy Maldonado

Known as the ‘Wonder Woman of Vogue’, Maldonado is a dancer, instructor, model, ballroom dancer and founder of the House of Amazon.

The choreographed the ballroom dance scenes in drama series Pose, a show about drag ball culture in New York City - she also featured in the series, playing the character Florida Ferocity.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is an American rapper who has released one studio album, Good News, a compilation album, three mixtapes and 38 singles.

Her best known songs are Savage and WAP, which she featured on with Cardi B.

When is Strike a Pose season 2 out in the UK?

Season two of Legendary: Strike A Pose is airing on E4 Extra now, with episode two airing at 1am on the morning of 30 June.

Future episodes will air at 12am nightly, with the final episode of the series airing on 8 July.

All of season one and episodes 1,3,5,7, and 8 are also available to watch now on All 4.

Is there a trailer?