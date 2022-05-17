‘To be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell [T Davies], has not only made my year, it’s made my life’

Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney will be following in Billie Piper’s footsteps as she takes on the role of Rose in Doctor Who.

The trans actress, who is known for her role in Netflix’s coming-of-age comedy Heartstopper, announced she was filming scenes which will air in 2023 for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary.

The announcement of her joining the cast comes after it was revealed that David Tennant and Catherine Tate will also be returning to the Tardis for the 60th anniversary celebrations.

The 14th Doctor Who will be played by Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa.

Here’s everything you need to know about Yasmin Finney and her new role in Doctor Who.

Who is Yasmin Finney?

The 18-year-old actress is well known for her role as Elle Argent in Heartstopper.

Yasmine Finney will play the role of Rose in Doctor Who (Pic: Kate Green/Getty Images)

Based in Manchester, Finney is influencial on Tik Tok, where she shares her experience as a Black British Transgender teenager.

Her videos have racked up over 12 million views and she has nearly 300,000 followers on the social media platform.

She has also featured in GLADD’s 20 under 20 list.

Who is her character in Doctor Who?

Finney will be playing the role of Rose in Doctor Who.

Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies said it was an “absolute joy” for the actress to join the cast.

He added: “We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world - and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse.”

Reflecting about joining the Doctor Who cast Finney said in a statement: "If anyone would have told eight year old Yasmin that one day she’d be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them.

“This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it’s made my life. I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get Ready.”

Who originally played Rose in Doctor Who?

Billie Piper previously played the role of Rose, when the series was revived in 2005.

It is not yet confirmed if Piper will return for the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary special.

Who did Yasmin Finney play in Heartstopper?

Finney played the role of Elle Argent in Netflix’s comedy drama Heartstopper.

Her character, Elle, is a transgender teenager who moves from her all-boys school to an all-girls school, leaving her best friends behind.

Yasmin Finney played the role of Elle Argent in Heartstopper (Pic: Netflix)

Speaking to Elle about her own experiences as a trans teenager Finney said: “I was bullied for being queer at my first high school. At the time I didn’t know I was trans, but for Elle to know that she is and to move schools because of that is bravery on another level.”