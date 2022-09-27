Kim Kardashian has splashed out on a new Malibu holiday home

Kim Kardashian has reportedly bought a new coastline Malibu mansion for $70.4 million (£62 million).

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star has splashed out on an estate previously owned by supermodel Cindy Crawford and recently, Yellowstone star Barret Swatek and her husband, Adam Weiss.

The mother of four has been living in the Hidden Hills mansion, which she purchased with her ex-husband Kanye West in 2014.

The home she shares with her children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, age three, is worth around $60 million after renovations.

In 2021, Kanye West purchased a California-based home right across the street from Kim following their split.

A source recently told People Magazine about Kim’s plans for the Hidden Hills house: “The Malibu house is just a beach house. She is not selling her Hidden Hills house," they said.

While a second source told the magazine: “Kanye’s home is very close [to the Hidden Hills house] and this is another way for her to have her autonomy."

The new chic-styled villa is the fourth-priciest California home and was listed with Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Luxury Real Estate in March with a hefty $99.5 million price tag.

Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss, who recently sold the property to Kim, purchased it in 2018 for $45 million from Crawford and husband Rande Gerber.

"You wake up in the morning, and you can see dolphins out the window," the hedge-fund Tycoon told The Wall Street Journa l.

The two-story 7,500-square-foot property built in 1944 boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a wraparound deck, a gym, a tennis court, a pool deck, a spa area, and a cabana.

Italian fashion designers Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana with Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Fashion Week in Milan. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Kim’s master suite features a fireplace, a spacious walk-in closet and ‘dual spa-like bathrooms.’

Two of the bedrooms have en-suite bedrooms and one bedroom has its own private entrance.

The dreamy property also has stunning views of the coastline and its own path leading down to the white sands of El Sol Beach.

