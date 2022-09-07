Kim has said that she is open to playing a superhero on screen if she ever got the opportunity to work with Marvel

Kim Kardashian has already conquered the world of reality TV, make-up and fashion but she might turn her head towards acting in the future.

The 41-year-old from Calabasas, California is no stranger to TV but she has recently said that she would not turn down the opportunity to transform into a superhero in the Marvel Universe.

The reality TV star has announced that she doesn’t have plans to venture into more acting at the moment but would like to if the opportunity came to her.

Kim has said that she is open to ‘fun’ opportunities including acting in Marvel films.

“Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do,” she told Interview Magazine.

“I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.”

Kim Kardashian West speaks onstage at 2019 New York Times Dealbook on November 06, 2019

Kim has had a history with acting, she played Lisa in 2008’s Disaster Movie which critically failed massively even landing on Wikipedia’s list of worst films of all time.

She was also extremely successful with 2007’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians which focused on her private life featuring sisters Kourtney, Khloe and half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Fans often disliked the huge emphasis on ‘fame’ with the show but still found it to be a guilty pleasure and praised the Kardashians for their success.

Kim Kardashian West of ‘The Justice Project’ speaks onstage during the 2020.

Since then, the 41-year-old has ventured into voice acting playing Delores from 2021’s Paw Patrol movie which grossed $135 million at the global box office.

In a behind the scenes video for the animated show, she explained how her role came down to her kids love for Paw Patrol.

Kim said: “My kids love ‘Paw Patrol,’ so it makes me so proud that I’m one of the voices. They are so excited”

It was recently confirmed by an interview with Interview Magazine that she would participate in the sequel Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie that will be released in theatres 13 October 2023.

Kim has shown interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before when she ended up posting spoilers on social media for the upcoming movie at the time, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Kim Kardashian attends KKW Beauty launch at ULTA Beauty on October 24, 2019

On 27 December 2021, she would post photos to her Instagram story regarding a highly anticipated moment in the movies ending third act.

Her story was visible for her 273 million Instagram followers to see and her fans expressed their anger towards her.

“First #kimkardashian was whistling at her damn cat NOW SHE IS POSTING SPIDER-MAN SPOILERS. Wtf Kim,” one angry fan on Twitter.

While some thought she shouldn’t be criticised as the movie had been released for a week and a half giving fans time to have seen it.

“I’m sorry if you’re mad at Kim Kardashian posting Spider-Man spoilers this long after it’s been out you clearly didn’t care enough about the film anyway,” one person defending Kim’s actions.

Kim Kardashian West arrives to attend the amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on February 6, 2019

While Kim hasn’t been pursuing any roles at the moment, she has still been busy with her main TV project that she produces, The Kardashians.

The show is a follow up to 2007’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians and has become Hulu’s most watched premiere in America.