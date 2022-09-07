Alicia keys has expertly addressed fan who grabbed her face and forcibly kissed her cheek during her Alicia + Keys World Tour concert

Grammy award winner Alicia Keys was left stunned during a recent concert, when a female fan grabbed her face and forcibly kissed her on her cheek.

The singer, 41, from New York, is currently on her Alicia + Keys World Tour, and was performing at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, when the incident took place.

The short clip shared on social media, has quickly gone viral, showing the Fallin’ star strolling through the crowd, singing her hit song Empire State of Mind, and giving the occasional fan a high-five.

There does seem to be two security guards next to her as she walks through the crowd, however they didn’t seem to even flinch when the fan grabbed the singer’s face.

She appeared visibly stunned by what had happened, but as she was mid-performance, she carried on through the audience and continued belting out the hit song.

There were initially no comments from the star, until a few days later, when entertainment site Hollywood Unlocked posted a video of the incident.

The entertainment site wrote: “We love this song too, but damn, lady! 😂😭”

The singer, originally from Hell’s Kitchen, New York, left a comment under the post, she wrote: “Trust me, I was like what the F***!!!!!!!! Don’t she know what time it is???🕰🕰🕰🕰🤯🤯🤯🤯”

Hundreds of Alicia’s fans were quick to flood the comments and agree that it was simply unacceptable.

One fan referenced the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, writing; “Oh hell naw.. too much goin around for that level of closeness 😂😂😂”

Another wrote: “SECURITY PLEASE!! SECURITY?!? OH Nevermind. He was right there the whole time!.” Another fan added: "Y’all gotta start learning to respect peoples space !!!!!!"

The discussion in the comments seemed a familiar topic as such uncomfortable encounters and invasions of personal space between fans and celebrities does happen.

With stars such as Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Beyonce all experiencing occasions when they’ve had to fend off over-keen fans.

The consequences of stars defending themselves, can also result in them being branded as rude.