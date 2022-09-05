The GB News host’s pricey Brexit beverage was ‘developed in a Cornish couple’s garden shed’

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Farage has previously railed against ‘metropolitan elites’ and ;the establishment’ (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Nigel Farage has had several careers in recent years.

Since ‘getting his country back’ as UKIP leader in the 2016 Brexit referendum, he has led two other political parties - the Brexit Party and Reform UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But on Sunday (4 September), he revealed his most unexpected job yet: gin salesperson.

Nigel Farage was known as a beer drinker during his political career (image: AFP/Getty Images)

So, what did the former UKIP leader say in the four-minute advert for his new alcoholic concoction - and how has Twitter reacted?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Nigel Farage Gin?

Farage Gin, as the new ‘patriotic’ drinks are known, is Nigel Farage’s first foray into the alcoholic drinks market.

Coming in red (Kentish cherry), white (licorice) and blue variants (unflavoured), the drinks have been distilled in Cornwall with “pure local spring water”, have “no added sugar” and have been “bottled by hand”, according to Nigel Farage’s website.

Each bottle features a picture of Farage and his black labrador Baxter on a Cornish beach.

Before becoming a gin salesperson, Nigel Farage previously tried to become the UK’s ambassador to the US (image: Getty Images)

However, just as Brexit has cost the UK a lot of money so far, so this drink will set you back a hefty amount of money.

Each 70cl bottle of Brexity beverage comes in at £40.

For this price, you could get two 70cl bottles of Gordon’s or Tanqueray.

It also costs more than premium gin brands like The Botanist, Cambridge Gin and Mermaid Gin.

Nigel Farage’s ‘quintessentially’ British drink originated in the Netherlands (image: Getty Images)

What happens in Nigel Farage Gin advert?

If you thought Amanda Holden’s recent TikTok was chilling, the sight of Nigel Farage pouring different coloured gins into glasses may not be for you.

So, for those who don’t want to add to the 700,000 views the former UKIP leader has so far accrued with his advert, NationalWorld has watched all four-minutes 22-seconds of it for you.

Perhaps forgetting his GB News show begins at 7pm, Farage’s advert begins with him telling us that it’s 6pm and his working day is over.

We see him entering an overtly metropolitan elite bar to a grand musical theme before revealing his new concoctions.

Perhaps forgetting that it’s now autumn - not the best time to launch a summer drink - Farage tells us a G&T is ideal “when it comes to a nice summer’s evening”.

He then says that his gins have been developed by a Cornish couple “literally in their garden shed” - a sales point if ever your correspondent has heard one.

Nigel Farage’s Gin was ‘developed in a garden shed in Cornwall’ (image: Getty Images)

Perhaps hoping that people have forgotten he admitted some of the promises made by Brexiteers in the referendum campaign were “mildly irresponsible”, Mr Farage gives us assurances of quality control, telling the viewer that he’s been “testing this quite a lot”.

When it comes to pouring your beverage, Farage opts against the nanny state and insists “the way you make your gin and tonic is of course, entirely up to you”.

He then proceeds to pour his gin into a measure - let’s hope it was in imperial rather than metric units.

However, the measure soon goes out of the window as Mr Farage cheekily adds another shot or two directly from the bottle.

Nigel Farage has launched a new gin brand (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Ever the anti-establishment rebel, Mr Farage opts for grapefruit over a slice of lime to garnish his ‘white’ gin.

He also trumpets how much slimline tonics have improved in recent years.

But the moment he takes to think about how good it tastes suggests these might not have been the choices he had hoped they would be.

By the time we reach the blue Farage Gin - apparently flavourless but “exactly as you would expect a gin to be”, which doesn’t exactly sound like an endorsement of the drinks format - Farage tells us it looks like the “deep, blue sea”.

Let’s hope the deep, blue sea never turns the colour of iodine.

Wrapping up his four minute ad, Farage tells us many of the cheaper gins on the market “taste purely of ethanol” - a claim the UK’s most popular gin brands Gordon’s, Bombay Sapphire and Tanqueray may disagree with.

He also insists that if you drink his gin “you will become a repeat customer”.

At £40 a pop in the middle of a cost of living crisis, achieving this goal might be Nigel Farage’s toughest challenge yet.

How did Twitter react to Nigel Farage Gin?

Nigel Farage’s gin launch has gained a lot of attention.

At the time of writing, it has had more than 700,000 views, 1,500 retweets and more than 3,000 likes.

But most of the replies have not been supportive of the former Brexit Party leader’s latest venture.