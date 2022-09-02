Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, has gone viral across social media after posting a ‘strange’ video explaining her outfit of the day.

Amanda Holden’s latest social media video has left fans baffled, the television and radio presenter took to TikTok and Instagram to share a video discussing her outfit of the day.

The 51-year-old media personality, who lives in Surrey, looked very summery in the video, where she wears a yellow and white midi dress which had been embroidered with two flowers - from LK Bennett.

The Britain’s Got Talent Judge, seems to have adopted a different demeanour and an unusual tone of voice, as she casually talks to her followers about her outfit choice for the day.

The video starts with Holden, addressing her followers saying: "Happy Wednesday. It’s a beautiful day outside. I’m going out.

“I’ve got an appointment to keep. It’s not a social appointment. It’s work, but it’s going to be fun.”

She makes comical, yet quite cringe-worthy comments, such as: “It’s daytime, but it’s still a bit sexy. You know me, that’s just how I like it.”

Since being posted, it has caused quite a stir, with the “strange” video even being branded as “creepy” by fans.

It has received countless comments across TikTok and Instagram, with many saying it was like she had been replaced by an AI version of herself.

The video has been viewed 1.8 million times and liked by 138,000.

One person wrote: “Blink if you’re being held captive.”

Another said: “Amanda, babe this is so strange.”

One TikTok user said: “Well that was bizarre.”

Amanda is a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

However, after closer inspection, it appears that Amanda is actually doing an impersonation of Sydney-based social media personality, Patti Pink Cake.

The video is captioned: “Happy Wednesday darling @pattipinkcake hope to see you for a cappuccino ☕️one day in Double Bay #ifyouknowyouknow #coatdrop #homage ”

The Australian fashionista is popular for posting videos of her day-to-day outfits, and according to her comments section Holden has proven to be quite the fan - along with her friend Alan Carr.

As Amanda mentions in the video, she is currently in Sicily, which is where she is filming a new BBC eight-part series titled Amanda And Alan: The Italian Job.

In the show, both Amanda and Alan will be joining forces to renovate homes in Italy, and trying their hand at skills from plumbing, painting and plastering.

Then once the property is completed it will be sold, and all the profits made, will be donated to charity.

Alan and Amanda are starring on a new property TV show together.

One of Amanda’s other famous friends, Keith Lemon (real name Leigh Francis), also found the video quite strange, and yesterday took to his own Instagram and TikTok in response.