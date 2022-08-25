Geri Horner’s daughter Bluebell receives nine A* grades in her GCSEs as Amanda Holden says her daughter Lexi ‘smashed’ her results
Celebrities including Geri Horner have been quick to share their children’s GCSE results on Instagram
Geri Horner and Amanda Holden have taken to social media to share how proud they are of their daughters’ GCSE results.
Geri, 50, boasted that her daughter Bluebell Madonna Halliwell, 16, did exceptionally well in a heartfelt post shared with her 1.2million Instagram followers.
Geri wrote: “So proud of you Blue!
“All A**!! 9 GCSE’s! You worked so hard!
“You inspire me! Girl Power!!!”
The post was liked by over 11,000 people, with many congratulating Bluebell on her academic achievements.
Her aunt Natalie Halliwell wrote: “Congratulations to my wonderful clever niece! Love you, Auntie Nutella.”
A well wisher wrote: “Wow, well done young lady. Hard work paid off.”
Another commented: “Wow, that’s incredible! Congratulations.”
Children up and down the country have been celebrating or commiserating their GCSE results today.
For the past couple of years children were awarded grades based on teacher assessments, which led to more top scores being handed out.
But this year it is thought that grades might drop back down to pre-Covid levels.
GCSE grades are no longer measured in the traditional letters A* to U - they have been replaced with a numerical system in which nine is the highest and one the lowest.
So according to Geri’s post, Bluebell gained the top grade in all nine of her GCSE’s.
Geri posted a second photo of herself and Bluebell with the caption: “So proud!!!!”
Fellow Spice Girl, Emma Bunton commented: “Amazing, congratulations Bluebell. Sending love. xx”
Bluebell is not the only daughter of a famous person to receive her results today.
Amanda Holden’s daughter Lexi is also being celebrated for her grades.
The Britain’s Got Talent judge shared a photo of herself punching the air on her Instagram stories.
Amanda didn’t share the grades her daughter achieved, but wrote: “She smashed it. So proud of our girl.”